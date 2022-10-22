Jackson Innes scored the winning goal in extra time. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Jackson Innes headed in the decisive goal in the first half of extra time after a goal-laden 90 minutes as the same goalscorers who fired Gareth Evans’ side to a 5-2 CAS Elite Under-18 League victory over the Saints in August at the Hibernian Training Centre were all on target again.

Hibs were without regular starters Jacob MacIntyre and Rudi Molotnikov, with the midfield duo on international duty with Scotland under-17s in Malta.

Ethan Laidlaw opened the scoring with a free kick from the edge of the box, repeating his feat from the SPFL Reserve Cup win against Queen’s Park on Tuesday, but St Mirren scored on either side of half-time to take the lead. Josh Landers swiftly replied for Hibs, finishing low into the far corner after getting the break of the ball in the penalty area to square the game once more before the wee Buddies retook the lead in the final ten minutes of ordinary time.

Awarded a late corner with time ticking down towards the 90 minute-mark, Hibs threw bodies forward and from the resulting set-piece, Laidlaw knocked the ball on to fellow forward Reece Holden, who converted his chance at the back post to take the game to extra time.