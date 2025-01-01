Hibs ditch UEFA Youth League star as prospect O'Connor makes Crusaders switch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Permanent move for academy product includes sell-on clause

Josh O’Connor is leaving Hibs after a deal was agreed on a permanent transfer to Crusaders, bringing the striker’s 10-year rise through the ranks to an end just short of becoming a first-team regular. O’Connor, son of former Hibs and Scotland star Garry, joined the Hibs academy at the age of just 10 and progressed through the youth grades.

He was marked down as a player of genuine potential when he helped Hibs Under-18s win the CAS Elite League Title in season 2021-22, before starring as the Under-19s competed with distinction in the UEFA Youth League the following year. The 20-year-old signed a two-year contract in the summer of 2023 - but has spent most of the time since out on loan, including winning the Challenge Cup with Airdrie.

O’Connor, who spent last season on loan with Dundalk, will now join Belfast side Crusaders. And, according to Hibs, there is potential for the club to profit should the youngster move on, with the statement accompanying his departure noting that “the deal does include a sell-on clause.”

Hibs sporting drector Malky Mackay said: “We would like to thank Josh for all his hard work and efforts during his time with the club. He is a great lad who has represented Hibs with pride all the way through the age groups in the academy to making his first team debut. Everyone at the club wishes Josh the best of luck with his next move and all the best for the future.”

O’Connor is the second player to depart on the opening day of the January transfer window, with Nohan Kenneh also departing on a six-month loan to Ross County, as Hibs look to clear out their squad ahead of a potentially busy month of recruitment. With former Bournemouth transfer guru Garvan Stewart appointed as head of recruitment, the Easter Road club hope to reap the benefits of a closer association with billionaire Cherries owner Bill Foley’s Black Knight group.