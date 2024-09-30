Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UEFA Youth League star given three months to man up in League One

Hibs have sent young prospect Jacob MacIntyre out on a short-term loan to Scottish League One contenders Kelty Hearts, with the midfielder urged to make the most of the move into grown-up football. And he could face older brother Oscar just days after agreeing to the move.

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay has promised that the parent club will be keeping a watchful eye on the 18-year-old, saying: “This is Jacob’s first loan move away from Hibs and will provide him with a number of new experiences, which will aid his development. As a young player he will now face of the physical demands of men’s football week in, week out, and grow personally being introduced into a new environment and dressing room. I’d like to thank Kelty Hearts for the smooth loan process, and we will be closely monitoring Jacob’s progression over the next three months.”

MacIntyre will be with Michael Tidser’s side until January, as Hibs Academy coaches look to add an element of physicality to his game. The homegrown talent has been with Hibs since he was just nine years old, progressing through the ranks - and making his first team debut in a 3-0 league win over Livingston back in March.

He was part of the side who won the CAS Elite Under-18s League. And he was a member of the squad who won so many plaudits in their UEFA Youth League run, beating Molde and Nantes before running Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund all the way.

Ironically, MacIntyre could come up against sibling Oscar as early as Saturday, as Kelty host Queen of the South. Left back Oscar, another under contract to Hibs, is currently on a season-long loan with the Dumfries club.