Hibs put faith in teenage star as Dons come to town

Rory Whittaker makes just his second start for Hibs as they welcome Aberdeen to Easter Road. Head coach Nick Montgomery, who had already made the 16-year-old the youngest debutant in club history, backed up his faith in the kid by throwing him straight into the starting line-up in place of the suspended Lewis Miller.

Montgomery had already insisted he had “no concerns” about relying on a player promoted from the under-18s within days of the new gaffer’s arrival, expressing his confidence that Whittaker would be able to cope with the pressure of his first start in front of the home crowd. And he made good on his words of support in naming the team for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash.

Whittaker’s inclusion in place of Miller, who was shown two yellow cards in last weekend’s win over Dundee at Dens Park, is one of two changes to the starting XI who won 2-1 on Tayside. Veteran defender Lewis Stevenson is into the team at left back in place of Jordan Obita, who doesn’t even make the bench. Dylan Levitt retains his place in central midfield, again chosen ahead of former guaranteed starter Jimmy Jeggo, while versatile all-rounder Josh Campbell is also given another start.