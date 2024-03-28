Red cards, head knocks and VAR rows - Hibs v Rangers, the story so far

Jordan Obita complains in vain about his second booking in this month's Scottish Cup loss to Rangers at Easter Road.

You guys again? So soon? Oh well, let’s get on with it, then …

As Hibs and Rangers prepare for their fourth meeting of the season, less than three weeks on from game three in a seemingly never-ending series, Nick Montgomery’s men will be focused on righting the wrongs of their previous encounters with the Light Blues. Easier said than done, of course. But hardly impossible, in a season when Philippe Clement’s team have swung between extremes.

Monty’s men do NOT have a particularly good recent record in this fixture, having lost all three games – two in the league and then the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Easter Road this month – while conceding nine goals without reply. Yet this is a Rangers team who have lost five league games. Including their most recent Scottish Premiership fixture, crashing to a 2-1 home defeat to Motherwell at the start of March.

With the hosts needing a win to put themselves back on top of the table, at least until Celtic have the chance to reclaim the spot against Livingston on Sunday, and Hibs requiring points to maintain their hopes of making the top six, it’ll certainly be competitive. And, if recent encounters are any guide, possibly even a bit tasty.

Hibs, who have performed well in one-off matches with Celtic, need to find the code that will cause Rangers to crack. Here we look at their previous failed attempts in a difficult campaign:

Rangers 4 Hibs 0 - Saturday, October 21

Who played?

Pretty much full-strength at the time, Hibs went with a 4-4-2 that saw Dylan Vente and Adam Le Fondre paired up top. Paul Hanlon started alongside Will Fish and Jimmy Jeggo partnered Joe Newell in midfield.

What went wrong?

You mean apart from Clement NOT being sent off early in his first game as Rangers manager? Genuinely one of the most bizarre/funny/not funny incidents of the season.

The Belgian clearly stepped forward and kicked a ball that had not gone out of play. A red card offence. Which possibly explains why ref Don Robertson, following a frantic consultation with his fellow officials, decided to retrospectively rule that the ball HAD gone out for a Rangers throw-in. Nothing to see here …

Beyond that mad moment, Hibs lost a really poor first goal, then felt Joe Newell was fouled in the build-up to the second. They had a point. Up to a point.

What went right?

The passing was good. And you don’t see many visiting teams enjoy 47 per cent possession at Ibrox. Scant consolation on the day.

And its relevance to this weekend?

So much has changed, for both teams, that we can’t read too much into it.

Clement and Montgomery during first meeting at Ibrox.

Hibernian 0 Rangers 3 - Wednesday, January 24

Who played?

Anyone fit to lace up their boots. Jordan Obita at centre-half, Lewis Stevenson making a rare start at left back, Kanayo Megwa at right back, Myziane Maolida being thrown in at the deep end after months and months of limited competitive football … it’s fair to say the injury crisis and international absences had an impact on Monty’s selection.

What went wrong?

This was a team ill suited to the task. They didn’t have the match sharpness, the cohesion or the ability in key areas to punish Rangers, who simply played their way to a comprehensive win.

What went right?

Hibs did manage nine shots – three on target – on the night. Emi Marcondes came on and showed some of the promise we’re now seeing in every game.

And its relevance to this weekend?

Forget about it. This was a freak one-off, given the personnel issues at play.

Martin Boyle receives treatment before being rushed to hospital.

Hibs 0 Rangers 2 - Sunday, March 10

Who played?

A more recognisable starting XI, although Marcondes at CF (false or otherwise) spoke to a lack of options up top. Martin Boyle was back, at least for a bit, in a line-up sprinkled with January signings finding their feet.

What went wrong?

Two red cards, one hospitalisation and fury enough to power the floodlights for a month. A serious concussion for Boyle just before half-time, the Socceroos winger knocked out in a clash of heads with John Souttar, required him to be rushed straight to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. That set the tone.

Jordan Obita was sent off for two bookings and, within moments, Nathan Moriah-Welsh was dismissed for a lunging challenge on John Lundstram, with the game finely balanced at 1-0. A late second put Hibs out of the Scottish Cup.

What went right?

The performance was hardly awful. With 11 men instead of nine, you never know what might have happened.

And its relevance to this weekend?