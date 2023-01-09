Hibs recall trio from Edinburgh to join Steve Kean's development squad

Emmanuel Johnson and Jack Brydon have both returned to Hibs from Edinburgh. Picture: Euan Cherry / SNS

The trio have all played a big part in Edinburgh’s success in League 1 this season, Alan Maybury’s side flying high in second place in cinch League 1 behind leaders Dunfermline Athletic. Their six-month loan followed the announcement in the summer of a five-year partnership between the two clubs.

Brydon, Delferrière and Johnson had been training with Hibs as well as the part-time Capital club during the first half of the season, but will now join up with Steve Kean’s development squad on a full-time basis. More games are coming up, starting with a friendly against a Queen’s Park XI at Hibernian Training Centre on Tuesday at 1pm.

Brydon made 18 appearances for Edinburgh at the heart of their defence, playing 15 in the league and three in the Premier Sports Cup group stage. The powerful centre-half scored one goal in a 5-3 win over Airdrieonians and will be a big miss for Edinburgh.

Delferrière featured 15 times, playing in the middle of midfield and captained Edinburgh on one occasion but hasn’t featured since November 12. Emmanuel Johnson made 12 appearances during his stint, scoring twice and providing one assist, but was mainly used from the bench.

Brydon and Delferrière could feature for the Hibs development squad on Tuesday in a match being used to help prepare the under-19s for next month’s UEFA Youth League clash with Borussia Dortmund at Easter Road.

The Queen’s Park matches is one of several friendlies coming up for the youngsters, alongside the return of development squad games next week.

The under-19s game against the German youngsters is in the last 24 of the competition – the play-off round, which pits the Champions League sides against the teams from the domestic champions path.