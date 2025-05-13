Hibs recent record against St Mirren as Gray's men continue European push

Hibs remain in the driving seat to secure third place in the Premiership table despite falling to a 3-1 defeat at champions Celtic on Saturday.

David Gray’s men actually took the lead at Celtic Park as Martin Boyle opened the scoring just after the midway point of the first-half - but goals from Nicolas Kuhn, Adam Idah and Reo Hatate helped the hosts to all three points.

Results elsewhere ensured Hibs will remain in third place ahead of Wednesday night’s visit to sixth-placed St Mirren and European football is firmly within their grasp ahead of the trip to the SMISA Stadium.

But how have Hibs fared against the Buddies in recent seasons and does that give any indications of how things could pan out when the two sides meet on Wednesday?

1 . October 2022: Hibs 3-0 St Mirren A comfortable home win for Hibs as goals from Martin Boyle, Mykola Kukharevych and Ewan Henderson gave them all three points. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . February 2023: St Mirren 0-1 Hibs Elie Youan got the only goal of the game as Hibs took the honours. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . May 2023: Hibs 2-1 St Mirren Elie Youan and Will Fish were on target as Hibs edged out the Buddies at Easter Road. | SNS Group Photo Sales