Hibs' search for new head of football operations - explained

The role, which was advertised by the Easter Road club on social media on Tuesday afternoon, is purely an administrative role dealing with the likes of travel, registering player contracts and submitting disciplinary appeals to the Scottish FA.

The Easter Road side have operated with a committee approach working under the guidance of chief executive Ben Kensell since the departure of Mathie as sporting director in September. This includes first-team manager Shaun Maloney, academy chief Steve Kean and Ian Gordon, son of chairman Ron Gordon.

The job advertisement read: “Hibernian Football Club have created a football structure and strategy that is at the very forefront of the British game with a club philosophy and ethos that is performance driven and encourages all players and staff to maximise their ability and potential.

Hibs are looking for a new head of football operations. Picture: SNS

“Improving performance on an individual and collective level is at the very core of everything we do.

“Our football fepartment is committed to the provision of an integrated, structured, and pro-active administrative support to all members of the football fepartment team including staff, players and parents as well as ensuring efficient and organised football operations.

“[The objective is to] oversee and manage the football operations department through managing the first-team operations and administration and overseeing that of the development team and academy related operations and administration. Reporting in the first instance to the chief Executive and 1st Team Manager you will be responsible for overseeing all football operations and administration."

