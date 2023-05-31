News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Hibs set to appoint new women's team manager as preferred candidate is identified

Appointment imminent with Dean Gibson’s successor set to be announced
By Jack Dawson
Published 31st May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:56 BST

Hibs are set to announce the appointment of a new women’s team manager in the coming days as talks with their preferred candidate enter the final stages.

After conducting interviews with leading applicants over the last week, club chiefs whittled down a shortlist and are now close to finalising the appointment of their preferred candidate. An announcement is expected by the end of this week.

Read More
Next Hibs women manager: 9 potential candidates
Hibs are in talks with their preferred candidate to become the club's new women's team managerHibs are in talks with their preferred candidate to become the club's new women's team manager
Hibs are in talks with their preferred candidate to become the club's new women's team manager
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Easter Road club have been looking for a new boss since May 15 when the departure of Dean Gibson by mutual consent was announced. Hibs reached the League Cup final and finished the SWPL1 season in fifth place, behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts, after making the transition to full-time professional status under Gibson’s watch.

Brian McDermott, the club’s new director of football has not been involved in the process of appointing Gibson’s successor. However, the former Reading and Arsenal boss did watch Hibs lose 1-0 to Rangers earlier this month just days after joining the Leith club. He is expected to continue to involve himself in the women’s side and help the squad develop.

The 2023/24 season is set to commence on August 13 with the SWPL fixtures for the new campaign being released on July 3. This helps give the new manager plenty of time to prepare for the new season as they aim to catch Hearts and put further pressure on the top three. Hibs’ pre-season fixtures are yet to be confirmed, but the new boss is expected to have an input while assessing the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Related topics:Brian McDermottDean GibsonEdinburghReading