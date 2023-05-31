Hibs are set to announce the appointment of a new women’s team manager in the coming days as talks with their preferred candidate enter the final stages.

After conducting interviews with leading applicants over the last week, club chiefs whittled down a shortlist and are now close to finalising the appointment of their preferred candidate. An announcement is expected by the end of this week.

The Easter Road club have been looking for a new boss since May 15 when the departure of Dean Gibson by mutual consent was announced. Hibs reached the League Cup final and finished the SWPL1 season in fifth place, behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts, after making the transition to full-time professional status under Gibson’s watch.

Brian McDermott, the club’s new director of football has not been involved in the process of appointing Gibson’s successor. However, the former Reading and Arsenal boss did watch Hibs lose 1-0 to Rangers earlier this month just days after joining the Leith club. He is expected to continue to involve himself in the women’s side and help the squad develop.