With Dean Gibson set to depart as Hibs women manager this week, here are some potential candidates who could fit the bill as replacements.
Some have strong Hibs connections, others have strong profiles in the women’s game. The club have yet to explain what the type of manager they are looking for but the club’s recent transition to full-time professional status is expected to be at the forefront of their thinking. Gibson has been an integral part of that process and the club will now be looking to move it forward.
1. Scott Booth
Last in the Scottish women’s game in 2021, Booth delivered six league titles in his spell in charge as well as two cups in his six-year spell. Now making his trade in England, the manager had a short spell at Birmingham City before joining Lewes last year. He recently took on Man United in the FA Cup last March as the team lost 3-1 in the quarter-finals. With the women’s game in Scotland being an ever-expanding environment, Hibs may be able to tempt him to cross the border once more. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
2. Shelley Kerr
Whilst it may be a long shot, Kerr would be the perfect candidate to start a new era at Hibs. The former Hibs player won three trophies in her short spell as Arsenal manager before taking Scotland to the 2019 World Cup in France. After failing to qualify for the 2021 Euros, she resigned and hasn’t been in a job since. This could be the perfect time for Kerr to make her return to management and lead Hibs back to glory. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group / SFA) Photo: SNS Group Ross MacDonald
3. Joelle Murray
Murray knows Hibs better than anyone else. The captain has been at the heart of Hibs success over the past two decades since making her debut when she was 17 years old. Now a player-coach at the club, Murray may now feel that the time is right to make the next step in her career and what better place to start than Hibs. However, the 36-year-old may feel that she has a few years on the pitch left in her yet. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. Neil Redfearn
The Englishman was a first-team coach at Leeds United when Brian McDermott was manager of the Yorkshire club. Redfearn would then have a go himself at trying to get the Lilywhites into the Premier League before leaving the club in 2015. After a spell at Rotherham, he went into the women’s game managing Liverpool as well as Sheffield United. With Redfearn believed to have a good working relationship with Hibs new director of football, McDermott may be able to tempt him up to Scotland. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Photo: Nick Potts