Hibs set to trigger Johnny Kenny release clause as Easter Road side plots Sligo Rovers raid

Johnny Kenny, right, pictured in the Easter Road directors' box against Dundee

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 forward has a host of admirers, including Celtic, but the player was given a tour of East Mains on Tuesday before attending the 1-0 victory over Dundee at Easter Road.

Kenny is under contract at the Showgrounds until 2024 but is believed to have a €150,000 release clause in his deal with Sligo Rovers that both Celtic and Hibs are willing to trigger next month.

Reports in Ireland suggest the Capital club are in pole position to see off competition from their Premier Sports Cup final opponents to secure Kenny’s services.