Hibs set to trigger Johnny Kenny release clause as Easter Road side plots Sligo Rovers raid
Hibs are leading the race for in-demand Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny, and could land the Irish prospect for less than £130,000.
The Republic of Ireland Under-19 forward has a host of admirers, including Celtic, but the player was given a tour of East Mains on Tuesday before attending the 1-0 victory over Dundee at Easter Road.
Kenny is under contract at the Showgrounds until 2024 but is believed to have a €150,000 release clause in his deal with Sligo Rovers that both Celtic and Hibs are willing to trigger next month.
Reports in Ireland suggest the Capital club are in pole position to see off competition from their Premier Sports Cup final opponents to secure Kenny’s services.
The teenager broke into the Rovers senior team earlier this year and his 11 goals in 33 games for the Bit O’ Red attracted attention from suitors in Scotland and England and helped Liam Buckley’s side to third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.