Jojo Wollacott put pen to paper on a three-year deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Charlton Athletic. This came less than 24 hours after the signing of Wycome Wanderers defender Jordan Obita was confirmed, initially on a two-year contract with a club-option for another if things go well.

Let’s have a look at both signings and where Hibs should be shopping next in what’s been a busy summer so far…

Have Hibs found their new No.1?

Lee Johnson's side have been busy in the summer transfer window thus far. Picture: Getty

Prior to facing Celtic in the league season's penultimate matchday, Lee Johnson was asked about David Marshall’s form. The Easter Road crowd were unsure of the club captain even before he made such obvious howlers as letting Stevie May’s soft overhead kick squirm under him at McDiarmid Park, or being caught out by James Tavernier in the late-season defeat to Rangers in Leith. As expected, the Hibs manager backed his goalkeeper, but it wasn’t the strongest vote of confidence you’ll ever see.

At first glance, the signing of Wollacott on a three-year deal would signal the end of Marshall’s reign. But going a little deeper, this writer isn’t so sure.

Wollacott is 26, but he’s a very young 26 in football terms. He hasn’t played a whole lot of first-team football in his career, especially at a level approaching that of the cinch Premiership. He spent years at Bristol City, which means he’s got a prior relationship with Johnson, though he didn’t play a single game, instead being loaned out to various non-league sides before getting a couple of stints with Forest Green Rovers and Swindon Town, the latter of whom he would sign for permanently in 2021 before earning his move to Charlton after an excellent campaign in League Two.

As last year’s signing of Harry McKirdy indicates, success in the bottom tier of the EFL does not necessarily project success in Scotland’s top flight. And while Wollacott did play 20 times for Charlton last term a level above, he eventually lost his place in the side. This was down to a propensity to be beaten from distance, while he could be erratic in coming for cross balls.

The good news is that there’s plenty of upside once he gets more experience. He’s very athletic and agile, capable of throwing acrobatic shapes around the goal and pulling off the occasional top-class stop. And while he needs to be more disciplined in this regard, he is a goalkeeper who does want to command his area. He’s also got 11 caps for Ghana since switching his allegiance to them in 2021, so he’s a goalie on the up.

But for a Hibs side gunning for third place next term, it feels likely Marshall holds on to his place, at least initially, with Wollacott pencilled in as the long-term successor.

Is Jordan Obita finally going to be the Lewis Stevenson-slayer?

Lewis Stevenson has seen off about a dozen left-backs during his time at Hibs. It’s happened so often where a manager, unconvinced about the club stalwart’s ability to fill the left-back role for the entire campaign, brings in a new signing for the position. The contender for the crown typically has a decent start, much like Marijan Cabraja last term, but ultimately we reach a stage where the manager begrudgingly recognises Stevenson as the more reliable option and inserts him back into the first-choice XI before the end of the campaign. Rinse. Repeat.

With Stevenson now 35, time is of the essence as Hibs seek for a long-term successor with staying power. They now hope Obita is that guy.

On the face of it, he certainly would appear to be. He’s got tons of experience playing in the English Championship and has been a regular in League One the last couple of campaigns with Wycombe Wanderers. He’s 29, which is a little on the older side, though he should still have enough left in the tank to justify the move for the length of the contract if he settles in nicely.

It may be Stevenson’s last season at Hibs, but don't be too surprised if he still plays a meaningful role next term. Obita is a forward-thinking full-back, though defensively he can struggle a little at times. His 54.76 success rate on defensive duels last term would put him alongside the likes of Scott Tanser, Nathaniel Atkinson or Kieran Freeman in the Scottish top flight. The good news is that he’s creative and should bolster the Hibs attack. He’s a strong crosser of the ball and his 1.06 shot assists per game would have ranked him eighth last term among all top-flight full-backs in 2022/23.

This writer can foresee a scenario where Obita plays the bulk of games, especially at Easter Road, while Stevenson comes in when the defence needs shoring up a little.

What next in the window?

Hibs have been busy so far and they will hope to continue this trend as they seek to bolster this squad.

Will Fish has been linked with a return, but even if they manage to get the Manchester United loanee to come back, they still require another centre-back with Paul Hanlon turning 34 midway through next term.

A striker is a must to replace Kevin Nisbet, even if Elie Youan is moved over from the left-wing to be the new talismanic presence in attack.

A right-back will be required after Chris Cadden sustained an Achilles injury in the final game of the campaign, while there’s no real central attacking midfielder in the squad other than Euan Henderson following Kyle Magennis departure to Kilmarnock.

Another option on the wing after Aiden McGeady’s departure wouldn’t go amiss either.

