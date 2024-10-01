Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hibs striker has found something at Aberdeen that’s similar to what he had at Easter Road

Kevin Nisbet says an Aberdeen coach has given him what he needed to thrive while at Hibs.

The striker impressed at Easter Road and earned a move to the English Championship with Millwall last season. He returned to Scottish football on loan for the 24/25 campaign with Aberdeen, and netted again in a 2-1 win over Dundee on Saturday.

Jimmy Thelin’s side have won all six of their games so far in the Premiership, with first-team coach Peter Leven wanted for the vacant St Johnstone managerial position. He has decided to stay at the club he served as interim manager for last season.

Nisbet admits Leven was a big factor behind his loan exit from Millwall and just like he had with Hibs, the Aberdeen coach is a man in his corner pushing him to his limits. He said: “That is what you need in our career. If you look at the clubs where I have done well, the gaffer or assistant has faith in me and got my back. Clubs like Raith, Dunfermline and Hibs I have always had that.

“Peter was a big factor in me coming up. He was probably the biggest factor and the Scotland issue as well. I am delighted to be back up and playing games. Pete was massive. We have the same agent, Nicky Nicholson, and that helps. Pete called me and he was quite persistent.

“He called me and called me. I have known him for a while. He told me come up here and we will get you back firing, playing games and scoring goals. I started to look into things more. I looked at the gaffer’s philosophy and what he did at other clubs. I liked what I saw and I thought it would suit me. I made my decision and it was a case of getting it done as quickly as possible.

“He told me in that first phone call I am going to be on you 24/7, which is what I need. He will always be at me. He helps me in training and we do extra work and sessions. We go through clips as well. That is what I need and what I have needed when I have done well. He is very persistent.”