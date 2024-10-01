Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hibs boss was watching on at Ibrox on Sunday.

Jack Ross reckons Hibs can perhaps feel like they should have taken something from their clash with Rangers.

The former Easter Road gaffer was on punditry duties as David Gray’s side lost 1-0 at Ibrox in the Premiership. A Tom Lawrence goal was the difference between the sides but Hibs had their chances, notably through a Mykola Kukharevych penalty that was saved by Jack Butland.

Dwight Gayle and Kwon also went close to beating the Rangers goalkeeper. Ross believes that Hibs looked a threat in the second half and could have taken at least a point. He told Sky Sports: “I think you could make the really strong case that Hibs deserved something from it. Second half they definitely posed more of a threat. That was the best chance of the second half and it’s another terrific deliveru from Chris Cadden. It’s a really good header from Gayle.”

Scotland hero James McFadden was in similar thinking. He said: “Sometimes you see teams come here, they don’t look confident and they don’t look like they have got belief. They are not happy to take that extra touch and make that extra pass. For large parts of the game, I thought Hibs did.

“They looked like they had confidence, the Jack Butland save from Kwon is outstanding as it’s a fingertip save round the post. Hibs weren’t spooked by coming here. They came with a good game plan and a bit of belief. I know fans and people watching don’t want hard luck stories but they were unlucky not to get something out the game.”