Hibs enjoyed a busy final day in the transfer window having had a quiet start to the month. While figures such as Allan Delferriere and Max Boruc went out on loan, Nick Montgomery brought in Hertha BSC's Myziane Maolida, AFC Bournemouth's Emiliano Marcondes and Owen Bevan as well as other stars from around the EFL that will hopefully help lift the side above seventh place in the league.

Montgomery's side have slipped below the sixth place cut-out following Aberdeen and Dundee's 1-1 win but the Hibee faithful will be desperate to see how the newest arrivals at Easter Road can impact the action on the pitch.

Hibs will prepare to welcome St Mirren this weekend in a bid to fight back-up the league, but ahead of kick-off, here is how the new additions compare to the current squad in terms of squad market value (with information from TransferMarkt.)

1 . Hibs squad market values Myziane Maolida and Jordan Obita celebrate the new arrival's first Hibees goal