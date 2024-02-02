News you can trust since 1873
Hibs squad value: how Easter Road's latest signings compare in squad market values

How Emiliano Marcondes and Nathan Moriah-Wellsh's market values compare to the likes of Martin Boyle and Will Fish

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

Hibs enjoyed a busy final day in the transfer window having had a quiet start to the month. While figures such as Allan Delferriere and Max Boruc went out on loan, Nick Montgomery brought in Hertha BSC's Myziane Maolida, AFC Bournemouth's Emiliano Marcondes and Owen Bevan as well as other stars from around the EFL that will hopefully help lift the side above seventh place in the league.

Montgomery's side have slipped below the sixth place cut-out following Aberdeen and Dundee's 1-1 win but the Hibee faithful will be desperate to see how the newest arrivals at Easter Road can impact the action on the pitch.

Hibs will prepare to welcome St Mirren this weekend in a bid to fight back-up the league, but ahead of kick-off, here is how the new additions compare to the current squad in terms of squad market value (with information from TransferMarkt.)

Myziane Maolida and Jordan Obita celebrate the new arrival's first Hibees goal

1. Hibs squad market values

Myziane Maolida and Jordan Obita celebrate the new arrival's first Hibees goal

Market value: £30,000

2. 26. Paul Hanlon

Market value: £30,000

Market value: £42,000

3. 25. Kanayo Megwa

Market value: £42,000

Market value: £85,000

4. 24. David Marshall

Market value: £85,000

Related topics:EFLDundeeAberdeen