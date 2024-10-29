Gaffer took ‘consistent and honest’ approach to tricky situation

David Gray would never claim to be an expert in the field of psychology. But it hardly takes a qualified mental health specialist to recognise the importance of creating a safe space for players and staff operating in a brutally unforgiving environment.

In his first job as a head coach, Gray watched as Elie Youan went through the mill this summer. Even without factoring in the vile experience of being racially abused on social media, the Frenchman went through some stuff, as a much-discussed big-money move to greener pastures fell through – and an injury left the winger unable to make an impact on games.

Pleased to see Youan back and working hard in Sunday’s rather scruffy 1-1 draw with Hearts, Gray explained his approach in simple terms, saying: I’ve just tried to be very consistent and honest with him right through the whole process because until he wasn't a Hibs player, I was treating him as if he was. And I've never changed that stance with him.

“My job, even though we've not had results, is always about trying to make every single player better. So whilst he was still in the building, that was my full focus.

“How can I improve him? Because if he doesn't move now, I need him as an asset. And how can he affect the group in a positive way?

“That hasn't changed regardless of speculation outside his future because at the moment in time he's a Hibs player. Until that changes, it's my job to try and do that.

“One thing he's not had is a lot of games recently. But when he's on it, he's got all the attributes to be really, really effective - and we need to see that more often.”

Addressing the incident of abuse roundly condemned by everyone at Hibs, Gray said his focus had been on making sure that Youan was OK, first and foremost, explaining: “I see Elie every day in training. I see all the boys in training. I think it's credit to everyone involved that during tough times, which there have been, that we stick together.

“Everyone was very supportive of Elie and the situations he found himself in recently. We all knew that was unacceptable, 100 per cent.

“But Elie's always trained with a smile on his face and, as long as he's in a position where he's doing that and he's willing to put his hand up to try and get on the pitch and try and benefit the team, then he's available for selection. Which is great.

“I would never say I'm a psychologist at all, definitely not! It's hard enough trying to be a football coach.

“But I think that's a big part of the game, of course it is. It's not just the tactics on the pitch, it's probably more about the constant communication between myself and the players in different scenarios, whether they're feeling good, especially after poor performances or individual mistakes about how you pick people up.

“And I think the key message I've been quite consistent with is about us staying together. Because as I've said numerous times now, there's been situations where we've been punished heavily for individual errors and mistakes, but I've not lost faith in anybody.

“I see it every day in training, it's not through a lack of effort, it's not as if there's anyone not trying or doing these mistakes on purpose, nobody does that. We're human beings who make mistakes and it's about making sure that they understand there's accountability, 100 per cent. That needs to be there, it's a word I use a lot, accountability across the board, but at the same time, we need to understand that we stick together through these difficult times, and I believe the good times will come.”