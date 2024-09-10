Rudi Molotnikov during a Hibs training session | SNS Group

The Hibs star has lit it up on international duty.

A Hibs star has continued his strong start to the season by inspiring a national team comeback against tough opposition.

Rudi Molotnikov has emerged as a shining light for David Gray’s side this season so far, holding a place down in the first team and scoring a couple of goals with an assist in the League Cup. He has also had exposure in matches against Celtic and other Premiership battles so far.

That earned him a spot in the Scotland U19s squad and he came up against Netherlands in a friendly in Murcia on Monday night. Trailing by a goal at half-time, Molotnikov fired home a double in the second 45 to secure a 2-2 draw for the national team youngsters.

It gives him an added boost of confidence heading into the weekend’s return of domestic football, when Hibs play St Johnstone at Easter Road in the league. Speaking after a 4-0 win over Peterhead in the League Cup group stage in July, head coach Gray told Hibs TV: "Rudi was good.

“I think he can move it quicker. There’s still things he needs to work on, we have talked about that. But he is doing really well at the moment, he is playing with a real spring in his step, he’s bright and bubbly.

“He has things he needs to work on, but he knows that. But he is someone who is really enjoying his football and we need to keep pushing him and working him hard to make sure he gets to the levels I know he can get to."