The star has swapped Sunderland for Hibs | SNS Group

The star left Sunderland for Hibs in the transfer window.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nectar Triantis says he’s more than happy in his midfield role at Hibs after returning on loan from Sunderland.

The Australian moved to the UK in 2023 with the Black Cats after a successful stint in the A-League with Central Coast Mariners. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibs and returned late on during transfer deadline day for the duration of this campaign, starting away at Kilmarnock just two days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naturally a centre-back, he impressed in a defensive midfield position he has featured in previously, and the star has opened up on his whirlwind start to his second stint in Leith that comes with a position switch that suits him. He said: “I just sort of got thrown into the squad.

“But for me, it was already a familiar background and surrounding. So I felt comfortable to go out there straight away and play that game. I thought I done well… so did a few other people by the looks of it!

“I’ve always had that versatility. Growing up, I’ve always been a midfielder and more of an attacking player, so I think that’s why I’m comfortable with the ball at my feet now playing in midfield. I think being in midfield in Europe helps me bring out that style of my play, I think it suits me better now, playing in midfield.

“In Australia, I did really well at centre back but having that ability to be versatile and flexible where I play always helps me. As a player you want to try and step out on the field as much as you can so being able to play two positions really helped me. I think now I’m flourishing more in midfield than I am at centre back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move to Sunderland was one Triantis jumped at, but moving across the world to a big club in England. That adaptation process was tough but he feels as if he is beginning to show the best version of himself in Europe.

He added to the A-League website: “It is a thing the whole adaptation process, it is a thing that all players, especially coming from Australia, have to go through. It does get hard with not speaking to family and not seeing them, but it’s all worth the sacrifice for living your dream.

“I think the sacrifice is all part of it. Every country has a different style and you sort of have to adapt to that. Even from England to Scotland it’s a different style of play. So for me, I just took my time to really adjust and to settle and I think now people can sort of see that I’m playing in a much more comfortable manner and really starting to flourish here in Europe.

“I think the boys at Sunderland really helped me because it’s do or die really when coming to Europe, because of how far it is. Just little things like taking me out for coffee, showing me places, helping me out with my place, moving in. They don’t really notice how much I appreciated it but it did go a long way.”