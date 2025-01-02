Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been a tough time for the star and he has now left Hibs permanently.

David Gray has shared his sympathy for Jake Doyle-Hayes as the midfielder’s Hibs contract is terminated.

The Irish star has spent four seasons with the Premiership club and has made 69 appearances in that times. But his last couple of campaigns have been disrupted by injury and so far this season, the 26-year-old has played just once, a seven minute cameo in October’s draw with Hearts.

Doyle-Hayes started his career at Aston Villa before loans to Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town. His first foray in Scottish football was with St Mirren before his move to Hibs in 2021. A club statement reads: “We can confirm that midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes has left Hibernian FC by mutual consent.

“The 26-year-old agreed a deal with the Club and departs with the very best wishes of everyone at Hibernian FC. The defensive midfielder signed for Hibs in Summer 2021 and went on to make 69 appearances across four seasons with the Club.

“Most of those appearances came during his first season at Hibs, where he featured 44 times (all comps) and scored a memorable brace against Ross County in February 2022. Unfortunately, Jake’s playing time has been hampered by injury over the last two seasons.”

Head coach Gray added: “It has been a frustrating few years for Jake where he has struggled with injuries and for regular game-time. We agreed that the termination of his contract was best for both parties to allow him to move on and explore the next steps of his playing career.

“I would like to thank Jake for his efforts and what he has given to the Club over the years. This fresh start will be good for him and we wish him all the very best for the future.”