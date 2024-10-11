Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New wingback role brings out best in Miller

Hibs defender Lewis Miller has spoken about the wild-eyed celebrations that followed his first Socceroos goal. And he’s already set his sights on pitching in with more goals as a result of being given a more attacking role under new Aussie coach Tony Popovic.

Miller’s equaliser in yesterday’s 3-1 World Cup win over China in Adelaide marked a moment of redemption for the right back, whose experience at a first major tournament – last season’s Asian Cup – ended in recriminations and abuse following Australia’s exit at the quarter-final stage. The 24-year-old has spoken about the role played by everyone at Hibs in helping him recover from that experience.

Admitting that he’d let himself go completely after rising to head home Craig Goodwin’s free-kick in front of nearly 47,000 fired-up fans, a record crowd for a Socceroos game at the Adelaide Oval, Miller confessed: “You can see from my facial expressions on the pitch that I just let my emotions take over. I was absolutely buzzing to get my first international goal – hopefully the first of many.”

Crediting new gaffer Popovic’s tactical tweaking as a deciding factor in turning things around for the Aussies, who had stumbled through their first two Group C fixtures, Miller – whose finish in first-half injury time changed the whole mood - explained: “I’m in a different role now, playing as wingback, getting up and down the pitch, which gives me a lot of time and space, a bit of freedom. I’m going to adjust to that position and, as the boys adjust to this system, we’re going to get better and better.

“Obviously my goal late in the first half set the momentum for the second half. Then we just put the foot on the pedal and took over in the second half.

“The message at half-time was positive. We’d been very good on the ball, dominating possession. We knew they were going to crack eventually.

“There’s been a bit of familiarisation with the new philosophy. But I think all the boys are very excited about the next chapter. This team is going to get better and better.”