Jair Tavares (left) and Eliezer Mayenda celebrate in win over Raith.

Having watched one European adventure from the furthest reaches of his own footballing Siberia, Jair Tavares – winger, team player, competitor and soon-to-be-dad – makes no apologies for dreaming about the “wonderful” prospect of taking part in UEFA Competition with Hibs this summer. The fact that a couple of significant obstacles need to be cleared along the way is no major issue for a guy who has already over-achieved in a season of redemption.

First, Hibs need to make the top six. That’s not guaranteed. Then there’s the small matter of hoping to jump at least one place in the post-split bunfight, with the team finishing fifth in the Scottish Premiership likely – barring Aberdeen winning the Scottish Cup – to gain entry to the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, on a personal level, Tavares has to get himself back into the mix of potential starters for the big games. Not easy at a Hibs team now boasting a surplus of talented wingers.

The Portuguese wide player, who put in a good 35-minute shift as a substitute in the weekend battering of Livingston, looked a cut above anything Championship title contenders Raith Rovers had to offer in last night’s 5-1 victory for the away team at Stark’s Park. As well as scoring – with a header, no less - for a Hibs XI containing a sprinkling of first team quality, Tavares lit up the Lewis Vaughan testimonial match with his running and trickery.

As he talked top six hopes, personal ambitions and impending fatherhood, Tavares broke into a wide grin when asked what it would mean for him to play in Europe with Nick Montgomery’s men next season, the 23-year-old saying: “Wonderful. Wonderful. I think not just here, everyone in Europe, every player, every coach, everyone wants to be involved in the Champions League, the Europa League or the Conference League.

“That’s the main goal for everyone, the main stage for everyone. I believe every player dreams of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we just have to focus game by game, no rush. I believe, we believe, everyone believes in the quality of our players. We know what we are capable of.

“Step by step, no rush, we can get top six, of course. And hopefully go even better – and claim one of the European places.”

Myziane Maolida appears to have locked down the starting place at left wing since his January arrival, while the return from international duty of Martin Boyle – currently sidelined but recovering quickly from concussion – has virtually guaranteed the Socceroos star a regular spot on the right. With Elie Youan deputising for Boyle and Eliezer Mayenda also an option, Tavares knows he faces a fight for game time.

Asked about his personal hopes for the rest of the campaign, he said: “That’s all down to the manager. He’s the boss. He decides. His job is to pick the starting XI to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I start more games, of course I’ll be happy. But five minutes, 30 minutes, I’m here to help the team and to develop myself.

“I mean, in the Livingston game, I got a decent amount of playing time, came on very early in the second half. But whether it’s five minutes or 30 minutes, the whole game, I’m here to help the team. That is always my attitude.

“There are new players, of course. They are here to help the team, that’s it. And I see them as competition inside the club because some of them are playing in my position.

“But I think it’s a healthy competition. Do you know what I’m saying? It’s good for us. They’re here to help the team, just like me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least Tavares is part of the conversation. A welcome change for a player who was completely frozen out of the first team – sent to train with the youngsters and declared a virtual non-person by Lee Johnson, the manager who had signed him amid much fanfare – before Nick Montgomery’s arrival in September. When Hibs were taking on Inter Escaldes, Luzern and Aston Villa in the Conference League earlier this season, he was way out of the picture.

Tavares, who has previously spoken openly about the mental turmoil he endured while serving his sentence in internal exile, said: “Yeah, it’s different now. That story is under the carpet now. Like I’ve said before, the gaffer told me in the beginning that what is in the past is in the past. Now we just have to focus on getting the top six and finish this season well.

“It felt good to play, a good feeling to win, and those games (last night’s testimonial) are good for the young lads especially. They get some playing time with first team players.

“Getting to play alongside Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon, with over a thousand games between them, that’s really good for the young players, who get experience and some minutes with us. And it was good for guys in the first team who haven’t been getting minutes to play; that was important for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad