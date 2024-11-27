The Hibs hero comments have sparked a war of words over social media.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elie Youan and Marvin Bartley have entered a social media back and forth after the club hero’s comments on the Frenchman.

The attacker won Man of the Match as the Easter Road club drew 3-3 with Aberdeen in a madcap Premiership game at Easter Road. His performance came after his actions in the 4-1 defeat to Dundee last weekend were criticised by 2016 Scottish Cup winner Bartley while on punditry duty for Premier Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bartley wasn’t best pleased with Youan opting for keepie-uppies in the immediate aftermath of Jordan Obita’s sending off. He described Youan's actions as 'embarrassing' and 'not unacceptable', with the current Hibs player now sending him a message via social media.

After helping Hibs claim a point, he offered a response to the criticism, posting an image of himself on social media with his man of the match award, tagging Bartley’s account along with the caption "It's not acceptable @bartley06, MOTM".

That spawned a fiery response from the man he tagged. Bartley responded: “Good morning Elie. Well done on your MoTM. I'm guessing you've tagged me as we both now have iconic pictures after winning 'honours' at Hibs?

"Your caption is perfect!! Here's a few of the current unacceptable things for you my friend! We've (got) 9 points from a possible 42. We're currently 9 points off the top 6. We've won one game out of 14 in the league. Not only do we sit BOTTOM of the league we have also won less games than San Marino this season!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have the audacity to post this when we're literally last and not even won the game is quite something. Hopefully we kick on and move to a more respectable position asap. All the best and well done again buddy".