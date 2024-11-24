Hearts and Hibs have both been in action this weekend

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts were beaten 4-1 at home by Celtic on Saturday afternoon. Musa Drammeh scored a late consolation goal for the Jambos.

As for Hibs, they were also thumped 4-1 away at Dundee. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers on Celtic win over Hearts

Celtic were only allowed 500 away fans at Tynecastle against Hearts and their boss Brendan Rodgers was pleased to send their supporters home from Edinburgh happy. They are now three points above Aberdeen in the table.

He said afterwards that the Jambos ‘surprised’ him: “I’m very pleased. To come to Tynecastle and win 4-1, with only 500+ supporters in the stadium, it was a great victory for us. I thought we were very good in the second half. Once we figured out their press and structure, because in the first half they surprised us a little bit with how they pressed the game, so we didn’t quite get out as quickly as we wanted to. But once we took the team through that at half-time, and looked at their positioning, of course, we were much better in the second half.”

Hibs man ‘embarrassed’ after loss

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell has said he feels ‘embarrassed’ after their defeat against Dundee. David Gray’s side remain bottom of the league and have won only once so far in this campaign.

He told club media after the match: “Embarrassed. Groundhog day really. It is just nowhere near good enough. Obviously it is very raw and stuff at the minute. There is a lot going through my head. It is totally unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve worked so hard in the break. We worked on such good things and were so confident going into today. We really felt it. We’ve obviously had a bad start to the season and the break came at a good time for us I think. You saw it straight away, the tempo. We had numerous chances in the first five, 10 minutes, we got the goal and then again, like I say, it was just the same thing again.”

Former Hibs man slams attacker

Hibs attacker Elie Youan was seen doing ‘keepie uppies’ during a stop in play after Jordan Obita’s red card at Dundee. Marvin Bartley, who was on the books at Easter Road during his playing days, slammed the player and said on Premier Sports: “It’s embarrassing. It sums it up at the moment that he’s been allowed to get away with this. Not only is he doing it, he’s got players looking at him and allowing him to do it.

“So either he does what he wants and he doesn’t listen anyway, OR, the players don’t care. I don’t know which one of the two it is. But that is not acceptable. You’ve just had a player sent off. Get across to your manager, find out what you’re going to do for the next 10 or 15 minutes to see this game out until half-time or whatever else it might be. But doing that… that just sums up the players.”