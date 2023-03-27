The fullback is a regular for England and featured in the 2022 Under-19 European Championship hosted by the Czech Republic last summer. The 18-year-old even captained the side in the La Nucia International Tournament in February as they competed against Germany and Switzerland in Spain.

“It’s something that I work towards every day”, Parry told the Edinburgh Evening News. “To play for your country is amazing and makes my family proud. When I get the opportunity, I just take it. I take what I can learn on camps and everything like that.

“Seeing women’s football grow gives younger girls chances because they can look up to people who they can be like when they are older.”

Lucy Parry helped Hibs get to the SWPL Cup final in December. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Graduating from the famous Liverpool academy, the defender became the youngest-ever player to ever appear for the Reds women’s side when she made her debut in 2020 at 16 years and 150 days. After signing her first professional deal, the 18-year-old soon moved up to Scotland to join up with Dean Gibson’s side on loan for the season.

Now looking to the future, the fullback is hoping that the experience and game time she has been receiving in the SWPL will help her develop even further as a footballer. One of Parry’s main goals is to one day break into the Lionesses' senior team which has been spurred on by their success last summer when they won the 2022 European Championships at Wembley.

“It’s great”, Parry added. “Game time is really important and I’ve been playing week in, week out so it’s been really good. I’m really enjoying the experience of getting senior football.

“That’s one of my main goals as a footballer. Playing for your country, playing for the seniors, it is something that I am working towards every day.