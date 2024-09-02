Hibs drew 1-1 away at Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon. They took the lead just after half-time through midfielder Joe Newell.
However, they weren’t able to hold on for the win and conceded late on when striker Bruce Anderson levelled for the hosts in added-on time. David Gray’s side had 47% possession and four shots on target from nine attempts.
One of their players stood out and found their way into the WhoScored Team of the Weekend based on their rating from the game. Other players from the likes of Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee and Motherwell also found their way into the starting XI...
