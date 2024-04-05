Hibs star wins Premiership Player of the Month as Easter Road impact made clear
Myziane Maolida has won the Premiership Player of the Month award after his impressive form for Hibs
The winger has shone for Nick Montgomery’s side since joining on loan from Hertha Berlin in January. Maolida scored in every Premiership match, with those clashes coming against Ross County twice, Livingston and Rangers.
His overall tally in the league is six goals and an assist in 11 games, with fans no doubt keen to see him extend his stay beyond the end of this campaign. His loan runs outs in the summer and his deal at Hertha Berlin expires in 2025.
Emiliano Marcondes is another loan star impressing at Hibs after joining from Bournemouth in the winter. Montgomery said recently of keeping the pair for the long haul: Can we keep those guys here? If they like it and enjoy it," he said. "Emi is out of contract at the end of the season so there will be an opportunity. Myziane undoubtedly has huge talent and we’ve seen the level of transfer fees people have paid for him in the past.
"Like many players, they sometimes lose their way. They go to the wrong environment, lose confidence and find themselves falling out of love with football.
“When I spoke to Myziane about Hibs, we told him we’d get him enjoying his football. I think he has been growing every week and there’s so much more to come from him. If they enjoy it here and enjoy the club then we’ve got a chance. Obviously, any player has to fit within the budget and that’s something you can’t avoid.
“But to bring players like them in on loan was a great bit of business for the club. I wouldn’t say the investment makes it possible – but it makes it more achievable in different ways. You can be creative bringing players in, whether it’s on loan or it’s permanent.”