Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a grim first half for Hibernian FC as they conceded the first of two goals with the rain pouring down at Tynecastle. The second half started in much the same way and all looked lost for the Easter Road side when Christian Doidge deflected a ball into his own net to put the homeside 2-0 up.

However, a moment of brilliance was to come as French strike Elie Youan scored two goals in under two minutes to send the Hibs fans into ecstasy and put the scoreline equal. The final 20 minutes were neck-and-neck as both sides scrambled to find a winner. But it was not to be and all ended square in the first Edinburgh derby of 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the press following the match, the goalscoring superstar said: “ I think we expected the win so it’s a bit frustrating because in the first half, me, I didn’t concentrate (as much), lost some easy balls. That’s why we came in the second half with all the intention. At least the most important, is the point today.”

“I know how important the derby games (are) especially. If you score in this game, you are a hero so it was important for me and for the team to not lose today, to win. We take the point.”

Hibs suffered an unfortunate injury substitution in the second half with goalkeeper David Marshall forced off with a groin issue. However, the Easter Road side continued to persevere and Youan was under no doubt they would prevail.

“Either the eleven starters or the substitutions, everybody is involved in the game and we are very, like a family. We are confident and we work good during the week for the training. That’s why we stay confident in the game, whatever happens we stick together - that’s the words of the gaffer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He says always stick together no matter what happens so today I think maybe in the stands people were thinking we were going to lose but we knew that we’re not going to lose and we were still expected for the win even at 2-0 for hearts.”

It was a different Hibs that came out after half-time and it was clear Nick Montgomery had said some firm words to his players. When asked what the comments were in the break, the 24-year-old said: “To be honest he spoke especially to me.