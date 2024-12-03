Hibs have been drawn at home to Clydebank in the Fourth Round of the Scottish Cup. The tie will take place at Easter Road in mid-January, with an exact date yet to be pencilled in.
Clydebank play their football in the West of Scotland Premier Division. They are a phoenix club after their previous team was bought out by Airdrieonians and moved to Aidrie.
Hibs won the Scottish Cup in 2016 for the third time in their history with their manager David Gray scoring the winner. They played the old Clydebank team back in 2000. Here is a look at their starting XI from that day...