Hibs have been drawn at home to Clydebank in the Fourth Round of the Scottish Cup. The tie will take place at Easter Road in mid-January, with an exact date yet to be pencilled in.

Clydebank play their football in the West of Scotland Premier Division. They are a phoenix club after their previous team was bought out by Airdrieonians and moved to Aidrie.

Hibs won the Scottish Cup in 2016 for the third time in their history with their manager David Gray scoring the winner. They played the old Clydebank team back in 2000. Here is a look at their starting XI from that day...

1 . Nick Colgan The Irish goalkeeper spent five years at Hibs and is now a goalkeeping coach at Stockport County.

2 . Derek Collins He retired from the game in 2006 following a final spell at Gretna.

3 . Franck Sauzee The Frenchman ended his playing days with Hibs before going on to manage them from 2001 to 2002.

4 . Grant Brebner He went on to become a manager and most recently worked at Melbourne Victory in Australia.