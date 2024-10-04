Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gray stood by his men - and they’re proving him right

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few words of support from the manager represented a first of sorts, for Marvin Ekpiteta. In a long career kicking around various levels of a brutal business, the central defender had taken plenty of knocks. Not once had he been blessed with a gaffer who, in the immediate aftermath of a calamitous mistake, expressed such unblinking confidence in his ability to bounce back.

While no-one likes to tempt fate, events since those difficult opening weeks of the Scottish Premiership season show that David Gray made the right call. Ekpiteta looks an altogether more settled, more effective and more commanding figure for Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The towering centre-half, explaining how he’d coped after an under-hit back pass in a horrific league opener away to St Mirren prompted all sorts of questions about his suitability for Scotland’s top flight, said he’d gone back to basics in search of a solution, revealing: “I took some lessons from what I’d been through before, just sort of stripping it back all the way and just going back to what I do best. I have a good family around me, good support systems - and especially the manager as well.

“He pulled me and said to me that he has confidence in me. He knows what I can do and just to get back to doing what I do, what he knows I can do - and that really helped me massively.

“I think any player at any level, any age, it (making a mistake) does shake you a bit. But then you've just got to look at the bigger picture really and look at where you want to go to. Once you get over that hurdle, you're fine, which I have been since.”

Explaining the importance of Gray’s reassuring words, the 29-year-old former Blackpool, Leyton Orient and East Thurrock United player revealed: “It was massive. Because I've never actually had a manager that has done that to me in this situation before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He definitely gave me that extra confidence that he knows I can do it, he believes in me. I want to repay him really for still having faith in me and still playing me, it was massive.”

Gray himself is adamant that he never thought about throwing his defenders under the bus after a series of self-inflicted howlers contributed to a five-game winless streak at the start of the Premiership season, saying: “I've been there a million times when you make mistakes, nobody does it on purpose. One thing I've been quite consistent with us from a defensive point of view, a lot of the mistakes were self-inflicted mistakes. It wasn't as if it was a structural thing.

“We were, as a unit, really poor. It was individual errors, and we were getting punished for them all the time. I've not lost any faith in any of them as defenders, why they were brought to the club and their ability to defend the box- especially Marv.

"You've seen that on numerous occasions, how well he does defend the box. We know we had to cut out the mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the last thing you want to do is take someone straight back out of the team who's just joined the club and demoralise people from that point of view, but at the same time understand that there is players ready and waiting to go as well. So it's about that ,putting trust in the players, making sure they know exactly what's expected of them but also giving them the confidence to be able to perform because that's where they get judged at the end of the day."

Gray has long been of the belief that players moving into Scotland need time to adjust, the former Manchester United trainee saying: “When players come up from down south, even if you ask Joe Newell, I'm pretty sure he would say the same. Christian Doidge when he first joined the club.

“I think there is an expectation of not really knowing what the Scottish game is about. When you're down south - and I've played down there -you get caught up in what you're doing, and up in Scotland it's all Rangers and Celtic. Until you actually come up ,experience it and understand the demands and the expectation of a club like Hibs - the challenges that come and the standard itself.

“I also think you've seen playing Celtic as early as they did, back-to-back, probably knocked the confidence of certain individuals. But I think there was a big improvement going into Ibrox last weekend.”

SIGN UP TO THE HIBS HUB PODCAST ON SPOTIFY or APPLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekpiteta agrees with that analysis, answering a question about the most eye-opening moment of his Scottish football adventure by pointing to back-to-back defeats to the reigning champions in the league and Premier Sports Cup, saying: “I'll say the Celtic game. The first Celtic game was really a big shock. And then playing them again away the next week.

“You go into the game thinking: ‘Yeah, you could get something here …’ and then they just score so quick and they're just out of sight. So that was definitely a big shock, the two games.

“As a whole, the biggest difference in Scotland is the work rate. A lot of the teams don't give you any time at all, man. They're just on it for the whole game. Down south, teams sort of sit off you. But here, everyone just goes for it, really.”

Motherwell will be no different tomorrow afternoon, of course. But Ekpiteta is confident, declaring: “It's a big opportunity for us really to get three points. We had a decent game against Dundee, should have won that. We beat St Johnstone. So we’re definitely going into tomorrow's game confident.”