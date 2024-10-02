Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Nobody at this club will ever accept losing’ - O’Hora delivers statement of intent

Stand-in Hibs skipper Warren O’Hora believes the Easter Road side should be encouraged by being ‘the better team’ for long spells during their narrow 1-0 loss at Ibrox. And he says David Gray’s men have shown that they shouldn’t fear ANY team in Scotland.

O’Hora, handed the armband while club captain Joe Newell recovers from a double hernia operation, insists that no-one in the first team dressing room at East Mains will EVER accept defeat. But the centre-half said Rangers had been surprised to be pushed so hard by a side still recovering from a disastrous start to their league campaign.

The Irishman declared: “Ultimately, I thought we went toe-to-toe Rangers. And at times we were the better team

“Yeah, obviously, I know Ibrox is definitely a tough place to go, a tough place to get a win. As an outsider, not having been in the league, to play there first time and play like we did, it’s encouraging.

“It just shows that we shouldn't be afraid of anyone in this league. If we perform like that, we we've a great chance of winning games.

“Yeah, Rangers had chances. But they struggled a bit at times.”

A Tom Lawrence wonder strike was ultimately the difference between the teams on Sunday, with Jack Butland’s penalty save just before half-time, the former England goalie throwing himself on top of Myko Kuharevich’s weak effort after a stutter-step run-up, undoubtedly a factor. While Rangers boss Philippe Clement cited post-Europa League fatigue as an issue, O’Hora believes Hibs simply shocked their hosts.

“I don’t think they expected such a tough game,” said the former MK Dons defender. “So we can take a lot from the performance.

“But let’s get this straight. You never accept losing at Hibs. At a club this size, it’s never acceptable, so let’s get that out there so everyone understands that.

“If there ever is a way to lose, though, it’s from a worldie. The performance didn’t deserve that.

“We definitely deserve more. We had good chances. And obviously the penalty in the first half was the big chance.

“We also had one or two decisions go our way, that probably would have led to more chances. But that’s football. It happens.

“Ultimately, yeah, it’s a good performance. We are getting better. You could feel the crowd turning on Rangers – and once again, our away fans turned up to give us brilliant support, as usual.”