Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace star had golden chance to become instant hero

The cross was accurate down to the nearest inch. The movement of Dwight Gayle, as you’d expect from a striker who has turned out for Newcastle and Crystal Palace, among others, was equally precise, the veteran drifting into a position just in front of the penalty spot.

Gayle wasn’t the only one who couldn’t believe what happened next. The 34-year-old’s face just after he sent his header wide of Jack Butland’s near post? It summed up the feelings of all 932 travelling Hibs fans at Ibrox, some of whom might have been cursing the fact that their traditional corner berths gave them a clear view of the missed opportunity.

Chris Cadden, the man who put the ball right on the forehead of his new team-mate in the agonising 1-0 loss to Rangers, revealed: "You know what? I think he's done everything right as well.

“I've spoken to him after - and he says he might have hit his header too well. It's really, really close.

“These are the sorts of breaks of luck you need to go your way, especially at places like Ibrox. With the penalty saved and Dwight's header, these are big chances that probably need to go in if you want to take anything. It's the luck you need at that sort of a venue.”

Gayle finding the other side of the post would have gained Hibs a point, for sure. But boss David Gray wasn’t the only one who felt that, had Mykola Kuharevich converted the penalty awarded to the visitors just before half-time, the away side may well have gone on to win.

"He's a striker, he'll be fine,” said Cadden, when asked about the forward’s post-match mood, the all-rounder adding: “He's down, but he had the courage to go take the penalty, it's not easy.

“I've been there and done it, unfortunately missed penalties happen. He's fine, he'll be alright.

"We can take a lot from our performance as a team. That's what the gaffer's message was to the boys. You are never happy losing games, especially at a team the size of Hibs. You want to win every game you play in, but there were a lot of positives.

“It was also a good performance to build on - it's not really a kick-start to the season, but we can kick on from here. It will be a big one next week against Motherwell so we will take the positives and go on.”

Gayle can’t believe the ball has gone wide. | SNS Group

Cadden, deployed at right back in the win against St Johnstone, started at right wing against Rangers. With Lewis Miller providing athleticism and size behind him, the former Motherwell man showed his ability with and without the ball.

Aware that Gray has spoken frequently and pointedly about trying to build a team flexible enough to adapt even within games, Cadden sees definite signs of progress on that front, pointing out: "I think that's down to the players we have brought in as well. With what we've got and the size of the squad, the people coming on are really, really good as well.

“So when you are there and you are a little bit tired, you look at the bench against Rangers and you've got Elie Youan, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Harry McKirdy and Dylan Levitt and Dwight Gayle coming off the bench. It's a real proper squad. It's great to see.

“I thought the subs did well when they came on and improved the team. There's competition for places and at a club the size of Hibs, that's what you want.

"I think there are relationships building across the team, as well - and that only comes from playing games of football with each other. There was a lot of change in the summer and a lot of new players in, so it's going to take a little bit of time to adapt to that.

“But I think we are getting better every week, and the gaffer said that as well. There's a really good spirit as well - I feel it's building a lot, and the boys are getting more comfortable. Hopefully we can kick on.”

Despite his stint on the wing, Cadden couldn’t help but admire the performance of his old pals in the back four. With special mention going to central defenders Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O’Hora.

"I thought they were brilliant,” he said, adding: “Defensively they were really good, but even on the ball, under a bit of pressure they put their foot on it.

“They were really good in managing the game, knowing when to play it a little bit longer and knowing when to pass out. Listen, these two guys have been great ever since they came to the club.

“Warren's got the armband there, he's been absolutely brilliant since he came to the club, Marvin as well. They make our team better, which as a player you want. They have made an impact on the starting XI.”