Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gaffer Gray facing emergency home repairs as he thanks departing CEO for support during ‘difficult times’

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs dodged the devastation of Storm Eowyn with an early dash to the Highlands ahead of tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County. But head coach David Gray will have some emergency DIY to carry out when he gets back down the A9 - after getting an SOS call from home.

Hibs have tapped into some Highland rivalry to help with their preparations for tomorrow’s match, finding Inverness Caledonian Thistle only too happy to let the Edinburgh club use their facilities to fine tune their assault on the Staggies. Gray, who expressed his public thanks to departing CEO Ben Kensell for his support during a difficult start to the season, explained that Hibs had acted quickly as soon as the MET Office Red Warning for much of Scotland was put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revealing that they’d hit the road at 8 am, the gaffer – speaking from the team hotel in Inverness - said: “It felt like four in the morning, because it was so dark! But the weather warning was between ten and five. So we left Edinburgh at eight o'clock this morning. Not too bad.

“We managed to get away right over the central belt, two hours away before that kicked in. And to be honest, once we were away from the city, it was actually OK, we definitely made the right decision to get away before the worst of the storm.

“Because just before I came on this call, we’re actually a couple of minutes late because my wife just called to say our fence had blown over. So that's not ideal. I’ll need to get back and fix that. Sunday - that's the job for Sunday morning.

“Am I good with a drill? I’ll try. I wouldn't say I'm any good with it, but definitely a try, let's just say. So, we'll see what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A normal preparation for this game would have been coming in this morning, train this morning and then get on the bus and head up to Ross County. Clearly that wasn't going to be an option.

“One, you would never get training done with the wind, and also the red weather warning not allowing you to be on the roads for between ten and five. So we took the decision last night, once we got a clearer idea of the bus company and everything else, that it could be possible.

“We got up earlier this morning, got out of the city and out of the central belt earlier, and then we've arrived up in Inverness already, which is good, so we've managed to get the travel done. And then we're going to train up here, just do a light session up here to get the travel out of our legs, so we've done everything we can to make sure we're ready and everything will be set for tomorrow.

“As I say, that reduces the risk of having to put it off until later or not having to travel on the day, so really grateful we're able to get up safely and out of the way. I hope everything's alright and back down there, because it's actually not too bad up here, to be honest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the hotel had arranged an early check-in and food for players on arrival, the next challenge was finding somewhere to do the final eve-of-match preparations with the team, Gray revealing: “In terms of training facilities, we're fortunate we spoke to Inverness. They’re playing Alloa tomorrow, which is an astro pitch, so they're going to train on the astro.

“They kindly give us the opportunity to use their pitch, so we're going to do that this afternoon just for a quite light session, just to make sure we get the journey out of our legs - but also make sure we prepare as well as we possibly can, because we know it's a real difficult game tomorrow.

“There certainly won't be any excuses going out there. We've done everything we can to make sure we're prepared as well as we can be.”

Addressing the departure of Kensell, announced yesterday afternoon, after three-and-a-half years at the helm, Gray said: “I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about him. I think he's been very, very supportive of me throughout my whole time at the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's been here for three and a half years, and when I think back to when he joined the club to where he leaves it, especially off the field, the transformation of the stadium and the commercial side of the business and everything else has been great.

“I know he played a big part in giving me the opportunity to be head coach of the football club, so I'll always be very grateful for that. And even when I think back during the difficult times this season, he always asked me difficult questions when they needed to be asked - but he was always very supportive of me as well. He was a big help during the difficult times, which not everybody obviously gets to see.”

Asked if he understood why Kensell hadn’t always been popular with supporters, Gray said: “That will always happen naturally within football clubs. The hierarchy, and even the manager, myself and players, I think this is the thing with the business we're involved in, everyone's got an opinion on it.

“And everyone's allowed to have their own opinion. I don't think you'll ever get everybody on the same page all the time.”