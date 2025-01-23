Major change at top for Hibs as senior figure departs Easter Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CEO leaves club ‘in a better place’ as January transfer promise delivered

Hibs have parted ways with chief executive officer Ben Kensell, the club have confirmed in a statement to supporters. And the controlling Gordon family have thanked the CEO for “leaving the club in a better place.

In a statement released just moments ago, Kensell - who joined Hibs from Norwich City in 2021 - was praised for increasing overall turnover and commercial revenue. He was also credited with major upgrades at Easter Road.

And the board also thanked him for playing an “integral role” in attracting investment from billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s Black Knight group.

The club released an official statement from the family of late chairman Ron Gordon, quoting widow kit and son Ian as saying jointly: “We’d like to thank Ben for all his hard work and leadership over the last three-and-a-half-years, and we will be forever grateful for the support he provided our family after Ron’s passing.

“As a club, we have made positive strides forward under Ben’s guidance, and he will be leaving the club in a better place. We’re always looking at the future of the club, and after discussions with Ben, we mutually decided that it was the right time to part ways. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The statement continued: “During the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive Officer, Hibernian FC will continue to be led by its Board of Directors, with the Senior Management Team looking after the day-to-day operations.”

It’s been stressed that director of football Malky Mackay has taken on all football business since his appointment. The departure of Kensell will have NO impact on the club’s ability to conduct business in the January transfer window.