Anybody can look good on a highlight reel. And, even with the most promising potential signing, the numbers don’t always add up; scouting remains an imprecise business, regardless of the expertise, experience and information – so, so much information – available to recruitment bods at the average modern football club.

As Hibs pursue former Barcelona youth prospect Alasana Manneh as, potentially, their first signing of a slow burning January transfer window for the Easter Road club, what do we know about the 26-year-old? And how do the stats compare to the eyeball test of simply watching the left-sided Odense Boldklub midfielder in action?

Dead balls and damaging deliveries

A wand of a left foot. That’s how old-timey football folk would describe the first thing that jumps out of watching clips of Manneh.

He looks composed on the ball, in the main, and his set-piece deliveries account for a lot of OB’s chances created. Corners are a particular threat, obviously.

When it comes to free-kicks, the Gambian can delivery with accuracy and intent. Or just score direct if it’s set up for a left-footer. So far, so promising.

A calculated risk

Manneh is near the top of the Wyscout charts for Odense when it comes to assists, pass completion and – crucially – the category analysts refer to as progressive passes. The balls that really count, if you’re looking to break down packed opposition defences or strike with accuracy in transition.

Whether he’s turning out for club or country, he absolutely loves a through ball. High risk passes that, when played just right, can rip an opposition defence asunder.

Doing the dirty work

Manneh, who played UEFA Youth League football with Barca, does appear to understand the defensive side of the game. Especially when it comes to interceptions, a key criteria for a player likely to be deployed as one of the ‘sitting’ midfielders.

Looking at the scouting footage and info available, it certainly appears as if the guy has good positional sense. Hibs could use another player able to sniff out – and snuff out – danger before it’s had a chance to develop.

Fitting the description

As soon as Manneh’s name emerged as a potential target, the prospective deal immediately passed the logic test – always a risk in a business rooted in nonsense and fancy. To be blunt, the midfielder is exactly what Hibs need. If it isn’t Manneh, for whatever reason, it’ll have to be someone very like him.

Joe Newell is currently sidelined with a groin injury that should – should – clear up in a matter of weeks. But the club captain has already missed a fair chunk of game time by dint of a double hernia operation.

Regardless of when he returns, and how fit he is to perform, it’s obvious that Hibs could do with a quality midfielder to at least compete for a start alongside Newell and the revitalised Nectar Triantis. Or to play alongside both, allowing Newell to push a little further forward?

Hyeokkyu Kwon is struggling. Dylan Levitt at his very best is a great option to have. David Gray isn’t short of bodies in the middle of the park.

But if he wants to challenge for the European placings, Hibs will have to remove the margin for error that still lingers around the edges of every game. They’ll look to exert more control on contests. And that can only be helped by signing a midfielder – as long as he’s the right guy for the job.

There are levels to this game …

Scouting is the art of watching a player compete in Environment A – and accurately predicting how he will adjust to Environment B. Different team, different competition, new challenges.

Manneh was a member of the OB squad who suffered a shock relegation from the Danish Superliga last season. The fact that he’s been playing in Denmark’s second tier, albeit for a winning team currently top of the table, can’t be ignored.

The biggest transition for any player moving to Scotland’s elite division, of course, involves getting up to speed with a game where the tempo rarely drops below manic. Should this deal go through, something that may yet depend on OB’s own midfield injury crisis, it will be fascinating to see how a player with experience in Spain, Poland and now Denmark adapts.