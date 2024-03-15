Hibs boss on text exchanges with veteran striker - and blunt demand

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has waited a footballing lifetime to have Adam Le Fondre scoring goals for him. So, when the injured veteran started texting his gaffer about his eagerness to team up with a new creative playmaker acquired in the January window, Monty’s response was as blunt as you would expect.

Admitting that an excited Le Fondre had messaged him immediately after seeing Emi Marcondes make his debut, Montgomery said: “Yeah, he did, when I brought in Emiliano - a really intelligent footballer, links the play really well in that 9/10 role. Alfie texted me to say he can’t wait to get back fit.

“Because Alfie is the sort of player that with his movement, you need to be looking for him. He is always on the move, getting blind side of defenders and when you have players like that you need players to see that movement and the likes of Emi, Myziane Maolida, Elie Youan, Jair Tavares- we’ve got a lot of intelligent players that can find him in the right moves.

“In the last couple of months we’ve created a lot of chances where possibly we should have capitalised and not. Alfie is the sort of player that pops up in the box. He is a great player and I have a lot of time for Alfie - and it’s good to have him back fit especially with Dylan Vente picking up a knock.”

Asked for the details of his response to Le Fondre’s excited statement of intent, a grinning Monty said simply: “Get back fit.”

Admitting that being without the experienced striker had been one of his biggest frustrations since arriving at Hibs in September, Montgomery explained: “I said when I came in that when I look at strikers playing in England over the last 10 years, Le Fondre and Billy Sharp are two Championship box strikers who you know will score goals in there. He’s one of them – his movement is something a lot of strikers can learn from.

“What’s hard is the fact he’s been injured for most of the time I’ve been here. As much as I’ve got a lot of time for Alfie – I’ve spoken to him a lot – I needed him fit and available.

“I thought he was outstanding in the second half against Ross County on Wednesday. I know that’s what Alfie can do on a regular basis. Hopefully, he can stay fit now and we can utilise him right until the end of the season.

“He’s a player I know really well from playing against him back in England many times. He’s an out-and-out goal scorer. It’s been really frustrating, for him and for me, that he’s been injured for long periods. A little bit unfortunate.

“But his movement his excellent, his experience is important. We’re talking about a player who has scored goals in the Premier League.

“He’s also a really good character to have around. But you want your characters fit and available.

“He’s probably in the best shape he’s been in since I came to the club. I know what he can give us. I know if we create opportunities, he’s the sort of player who can finish them, because he’s an excellent goal scorer.

“For his size, he is diminutive, but he is physical and uses his body. He never makes it easy for defenders. They always have to look for where he is because his movement is so good.

“He brings others into the game as well. So it’s great for us to have him back fit in an important period of the season.”

Against a Livingston team who have conceded 49 goals in 29 league games, Le Fondre – certain to start as Vente recovers from an ankle injury – will fancy his chances of hitting the net. His 45-minute shift in Dingwall, including scoring what SHOULD have been the winner, has earned him the right to lead the line against the Scottish Premiership’s bottom side in a must-win game for Hibs.

With the split just four games away, and Monty’s men currently one point and one place on the wrong side of the dividing line, only wins will do. Even if the manager can take comfort from his team’s recent undefeated run in the league.

“Sometimes people get carried away with a bit of noise,” he said, adding: “But the facts are we’re the only team in the league that’s gone the last five unbeaten. It’s something I’m happy about, and the players should be happy and take belief from.

“The two games we did draw (Aberdeen away and Ross County away), it was incidents out of our control that we didn’t get maximum points. There are four games to go until the split; it’s really important we take belief and momentum from the last four or five into the next four. We go in with the same mindset, and hopefully take as many points as possible to give us the best chance to finish the season strongly.”

Lewis Miller limping out of the County game in the first half saw Chris Cadden, supposed to be on a slow-and-steady return to playing as he recovers from the ruptured Achilles’ tendon suffered in the final game of last season, thrown into the action just a few days after playing a full 90 minutes – his first in 10 months – against Rangers last weekend. He’s in line to start again. And isn’t causing his manager any concerns.

Montgomery said: “I didn’t start him against Ross County. He wanted to start but with Lewis coming back in I thought it was a good opportunity (to rotate). When he came on, you know what you’re going to get from Chris Cadden. Every time.

“It wasn’t a risk because of work he’s put in off the field since he’s been out. He’s a fantastic athlete and his attitude is spot on. He can play the games, but we try to manage that. I’ve no worries playing Chrissy on Saturday, then there’s a two-week break for him to recover, and carry on building himself up to where we know he can get.”

Chris Cadden is ready to play.

Asked if playing three games on the bounce would represent an important mental step in Cadden proving to himself that he’s fully fit, Montgomery insisted: “He’s definitely at that point. Psychologically, he’s one of the strongest players you’ll come across. I spoke to him many, many times when he was injured over the last couple of months, and he’s visualised coming back, getting in the team and performing the way he has.

