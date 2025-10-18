The ex Falkirk and Dundee striker believes David Gray can turn it around after a ‘sore period’

As Hibs prepare for their first match after the International break against Livingston, a former player has had his say on the underwhelming start to the season.

It was all looking so well for Hibs in their European Qualifiers at the start of the season. After the Bowie wonder-strike against Partizan, the 2-0 win in Belgrade and defeat to Legia Warsaw by the finest of margins, it appeared David Gray’s men had picked up from where they left off last season. However, since their nearly-moment in Poland, Hibs are yet to register a win domestically.

After a series of draws, the agonising, last minute Hearts defeat has put a real downer on things at Easter Road going into the International break, however it was only their first league defeat of the season. Had Martin Boyle’s second half chip dropped an inch lower, perhaps it would be a different story.

As David Gray reunites his squad after the break, former Hibs striker, Tam McManus believes a ‘pivotal’ block of fixtures are round the corner for the Hibees. The 44-year old voiced his concerns in his Daily Record column.

‘A pivotal time for the group’

McManus said: “Gray has laid it on the line and this third block of games before the final international break of the year feel like a pivotal time for the group. When I say pivotal, I’m really talking about for the aspirations in the campaign to follow and where Hibs can get to.

“There’s a couple of games against Livingston in there, a trip to face St Mirren which as we all know, is no easy job. Hibs go to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen and they got a bit of a lift before the break by beating Dundee. Rangers also travel to Easter Road during the stretch and that is a massive chance to get the big result to kick-start the term properly again.”

The defeat to Rangers away was a real missed opportunity for Hibs, who had a great chance to take advantage of the turmoil that was going on at Ibrox. Saying that, Boyle also had a goal chopped off in that game which could’ve changed the outcome. There’s a good chance the Govan side could still be manager-less when they head to Easter Road later this month.

‘Weird’ start to domestic campaign for Hibs

McManus added: “It’s been a weird start to the campaign, no doubt. But it’s time to put it all aside, reset and start charging forward again to keep momentum building at Easter Road. It’s not easy to unpack the opening couple of months. The excitement of the European adventure took care of the first month and, without question, there were highs in there.

“I suppose with the tough stretch of games, the juggling of resources and mental and physical ups and downs, you could maybe have expected a slight downturn after the first international break. However, you cannot deny it was a sore period. Hibs didn’t win a game in five and there were hammer blows in there. Naturally, the derby springs to mind.”

After the ‘sore period’ McManus refers to, Hibs now prepare to face Livingston at Easter Road, which will be no walk-over by any means. Like the Hibees, Livi have also been unlucky not to have registered more points on the board so far this season. David Martindale’s side lost to both Hearts and Rangers at home courtesy of last minute winners.