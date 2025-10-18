Austrian headed for yon bonny banks during international break

If climbing the Scottish Premiership table remains a priority for all at Easter Road, Hibs goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger also has a few other peaks in his sights. And, with his sports nutritionist girlfriend advising on refuelling strategies, he’s unlikely to run out of gas before hitting the heights during his first season in Edinburgh.

The Austrian goalie, now established as David Gray’s first choice after being forced to wait following his summer arrival in the capital, revealed that he’d spent the recent international break getting away from football. And embracing his new home.

“My girlfriend came over for one week,” he explained, adding: “I just stayed here in Edinburgh because I'm just saying to myself when I have some days off I just want to explore a little bit where I live. Because when I go back to Austria in a couple of years I want to tell my kids or my friends, I know everything about Scotland and Edinburgh.

“So we went to Loch Lomond, did a few hikes and get away from football, just talk about everything out of football, and that was really good. We climbed Ben Lomond. I don't remember the name of the other one we climbed. But yeah, it was really nice and we had good weather.

“I really like to explore, because I'm from Austria, so I’m used to being in the mountains. So we just had a look where we can go, and it was a really nice place, we really enjoyed it there.

“You cannot compare it to the mountains in Austria, because they are so much higher. But you have to say, Scotland is a really nice place.

Glencoe trip on hold

“There's a lot more things to do. Yeah, I have to say, a really beautiful country so far. In today's Instagram you see so many things which I can explore.

“We wanted to go to Glencoe, but I saw that it's a little bit far away from here. But I like these things. I also enjoy being here in Edinburgh; it's a really nice city.

“I actually want to be in the national squad, but in the days of international breaks we always like to go to different places. I have seen a lot of cities and countries in the world so far, but I have to say Edinburgh is for sure one of the top three cities I've ever visited in my life.”

Rafa is clearly a guy who knows how to read the room. Talking up Edinburgh’s splendour is only likely to endear him to supporters who hold his rival for the starting spot, Jordan Smith, in great affection.

Long-distance love affair strengthened by footballing bond

Sallinger is certainly an engaging and affable character. Softly spoken but more than willing to open up about the challenges of moving away from his loved ones in pursuit of football.

Sharing his thoughts on the long-distance relationship with girlfriend Darinka, he said: “It's not difficult for us, we are fully committed for that, because she also works in football. She works for Sturm Graz as a nutritionist, so we know which step this was for our relationship.

“So we are 100 per cent committed for that. And we were both saying at the moment it was 100 per cent the right step.”

Asked if Darinka ever pulled him up for eating the wrong things, a grinning Sallinger admitted: “She does. I think it's good when you have a partner like her, because she can give you a lot of advice on so many different things, which you only can benefit from.

“But she's not only the nutritionist for me. She has a really good mindset for me for football as well, because she works in football now for six or seven years. She was very successful with Sturm Graz the last couple of years, so she also gives me a lot of tips for mindset and everything, and it's a good relationship.”

Playing regularly has obviously made adapting to a new life in Scotland that bit easier. Joining a group with a strong sense of spirit also helped.

“To be fair it wasn't the first time; I moved from Austria to Germany, lived there for four years maybe 10 years ago,” said Sallinger, who was on the books of Kaiserslauten, Wolfsberger and Hartberg before his summer move, the 29-year-old adding: “So that helped me because I know how different a country could be.

“Of course the language is a little bit different, but I have to say the club made it so easy for me to settle in. Everyone was very nice in the club, welcomed me so well, the lads are incredible.

“You could have felt that they were so successful last year, so you can feel the spirit of the team, that everyone is so together and you can feel the togetherness. It wasn't very hard for me.

“I spoke to a few players who I know played in Scotland before, and they told me their experiences. I think you can compare it to Austria, it's a very physically strong league, very fast, very quick, always... How can I say?

“Of course you have two bigger clubs with the Old Firm, but after that I think you're with us, with Hearts, with Aberdeen, three bigger clubs in the league, which are really good, I think. As I said, I think the main thing is just the physical side.”