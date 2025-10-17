Elie Youan back in squad for Livingston at Easter Road

David Gray believes his Hibs players are in the right frame of mind to bounce back from losing the first Edinburgh derby of the season. And he insists there’s zero chance of anyone wallowing in the Easter Road side’s only league defeat of the new campaign.

Livingston are the visitors tomorrow afternoon, with David Martindale’s men sitting just two points adrift of their hosts. Gray, who expects to have Elie Youan fit and available for the Scottish Premiership contest, believes heading straight into the international break after suffering an injury-time sickener at Tynecastle has been helpful in preparing for this game.

“You need to quickly move on,” he said, adding: “I think the benefits of the international break was we were able to give a couple of days off. You have a couple of days to go and reset, recharge the batteries and get all your frustration and disappointment out.

"That was my message right after the game, which was coming back in, we need to make sure that we're hitting the ground running. Not feeling sorry for ourselves, making sure we can move on quickly and seeing it as a little bit of a reset.

"It was difficult because we've got so many players that go away on international duty. You're left with eight or nine players that are still here. But the training pitch has been good, the atmosphere has been positive.

"But as I pointed out, we need to make sure we start picking up points and kicking on. When we've got an opportunity tomorrow, a difficult game at home, hopefully we can kick on from here.

“We've had a wee while to wait now, but it has probably come at quite a good time in terms of off the back of a poor result. It's one defeat in the league with an opportunity at home to try and start picking up points, and that's been the mindset of the players to make sure. The big thing for me is the reaction from the last game.

“I'd be a lot more concerned had we not been playing particularly well. Now, I don't think the last two performances have been our best. I don't think the games have been great - the derby game speaks for itself.

“But we can't come too far away from what the group is doing. The opportunities we're creating, and it speaks for itself, we need to be better in both boxes in these key areas at key times. But we are doing a lot right. And if we keep getting ourselves into these positions, I do believe it will turn quickly.”

Easter Road stars back in training

Reporting virtually a clean bill of health after a fortnight away from domestic action, Gray said: “Joe Newell's had another few days' training, which is positive for him. The only player who's technically out injured, so to speak, would be Alasana Manneh.

“ So everybody else is technically available, even though Joe's not available for selection. In terms of the work he's done, he's still well behind.

"A few of the international boys have returned back quite late. A few bumps and bruises within that as well. So we'll just monitor that.

"They've all trained today, and we'll see how they react. Miguel Chaiwa has trained as well, which is positive for him as well, from his hamstring. So everybody's in a good place in terms of numbers.

“We just need to make sure that everybody's fit and ready to go. And we'll judge that after they've trained today, and how they recover between then and kick-off.”

Asked specifically about Youan, who hasn’t featured since late August, Gray said: "Yeah, he's available as well. Obviously, his ankle swelled up again after the Dundee United game, so it's frustrating that he's had a bit of a stop-start in terms of his injuries.

“And then over the period, this international break came at a good time for him because it's got him back on the grass. He's been training with the group, and from that point of view, he's benefited from a full week of training. So he's another one that's available as well.”