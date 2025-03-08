Defensive discipline and taking risks key to beating Brendan Rodgers’ men - and securing Hampden semi-final spot

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right sort of bravery, staying just on the safe side of reckless abandon, will be key. In and out possession, Hibs must not flinch when they take the field at Celtic Park for a Scottish Cup quarter-final tilted heavily in favour of the home side.

From continuing to play the high line that proved so effective – up to a point, of course – in the recent humbling of the Hoops, to making the risky pass capable of forcing the champions into a scramble defence, progress to the semi-finals is a reward that requires boldness. Within reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If David Gray’s men create as many chances as they did on their most recent trip to this venue, of course, there’s every possibility that they’ll at least go down swinging against Brendan Rodgers’ men. Back in early December, Hibs had an astonishing 14 shots on goal, with NINE of them hitting the target, generating five big chances and compiling an xG (expected goals) of 2.19.

While much is made of the fact that Celtic goalie Kasper Schmeichel was named Man of the Match on the day, however, it’s important to remember – as Gray himself points out – that Hibs lost 3-0. The last time they tasted defeat in any competition, as it turns out.

As they seek a first Scottish Cup win at Celtic Park since 1902, of course, Hibs are likely to lean heavily on their home win over the league leaders and reigning champions less than a fortnight ago. Leaving aside the dispute over the visitors’ disallowed ‘equaliser’ at Easter Road on that Sunday afternoon, there were lessons aplenty from that performance.

Although Hibs spent much of the contest pushed into a back five, they did manage to maintain a high line for long spells. Celtic were caught offside eight times on the day as they struggled to get their timing right (see Photo 1) and Hibs relied on recovery pace in the event of a breach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo 1 - keeping a high line | Wyscout

It didn’t always work, of course. As Photo 2 shows, the sheer speed and trickery of Daizen Maeda meant he always stood a chance of breaking the offside trap.

Photo 2 -- Maeda breaches the Hibs line | Wyscout

In a more set low block as Celtic dominate possession, Hibs focused on closing gaps and squeezing the visitors into forcing a difficult ball (see Photo 3 and Photo 4), with wingbacks jumping out of the line to apply pressure at the right moment. So same again, right?

Photo 3 - defending in depth | Wyscout

The problem with facing Celtic is they just have so many threats. So Maeda could switch to the right when Jota came on to play left wing. Before Nicolas Kuhn came off the bench to add his special inventiveness to the game.

Photo 4 - Nicky Cadden jumps out of line to force play into crowded area. | Wyscout

Although Hibs were pretty good at forcing Celtic’s wide players into tight areas, Kuhn proved more than useful at gaining entry points with the ball at feet. See Photo 5 and Photo 6 for examples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo 5 - Kuhn finds the gap as Hibs back five is stretched. | Wyscout

There are, of course, two sides to this game. And Hibs must be encouraged by the way they’ve been able to break through Celtic’s lines in both of their recent encounters.

Photo 6 - Celtic find a way around Hibs | Wyscout

They opened the scoring at Easter Road through excellent forward and midfield support play, starting with Kieron Bowie dropping into receive and seeing Nathan Moriah-Welsh making the ideal run inside (see Photo 7). Instantly, Moriah-Welsh knows that Nectar Triantis is going to go charging into that huge gap in midfield.

Photo 7 - look at all that space | Wyscout

From there, Josh Campbell’s willingness to go and play as an extra forward (Photo 8) created the space for him to receive a killer pass and finish. Celtic are as susceptible as any team to counter-attacks; perhaps more so, given how often they have to commit men forward to break opponents down.

Photo 8 - the gaps are there | Wyscout

Because there are definitely gaps to be exploited. Take a look at Photo 9 and you’ll see how Moriah-Welsh could hit Martin Boyle with both Campbell and Triantis making support runs, while Bowie is dragging Callum McGregor in the opposition direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo 9 - Celtic are vulnerable in transition | Wyscout

There’s the blueprint, then, for the meeting of two teams in green. With 7000 Hibs fans making the journey to Glasgow, it won’t be a quiet afternoon. And is unlikely to be for the faint-hearted.