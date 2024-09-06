Hibernian's Jacob MacIntyre | SNS Group

Malky Mackay hopes Jacob MacIntyre can make inroads into the Hibs first team after signing a new long-term deal.

The midfielder has penned fresh terms to remain at Easter Road until the summer of 2027. Still only 18, he has impressed for the U18s and development squad in recent seasons at a club he has been with since nine years of age.

He made his debut for the club earlier this year in the Premiership, a 3-0 victory over Livingston, following in the footsteps of older brother Oscar in featuring for Hibs’ senior side.

MacIntyre formed part of the young Hibs side that enjoyed a memorable run in the UEFA Youth League, beating Norwegian side Molde and French outfit Nantes before landing a glamour tie at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Kanayo Megwa and Rudi Molotnikov are other members of that squad who have gone on to establish themselves within the first team core at Hibs. Sporting director Malky Mackay insists MacIntyre is a great academy template for others to look up to, as he holds a senior football hope.

He said: “Jacob is a talented young professional and we’re delighted he wants to continue his development at Hibs. Nurturing our own homegrown talent is very important for the club and Jacob is an excellent example of how we want to bring those young players through the system, having been with Hibernian since the age of 9.

“We hope over the next few years he can continue to mature as a player and begin to push for a consistent place in the first team squad.”