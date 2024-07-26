Hibs right-back Kanayo Megwa | SNS Group

The star spent time away from Hibs last season.

Kanayo Megwa is ready to fight for a place at Hibs in a congested right-back room after adding new attacking skills to his game.

The youngster was the star who played the most minutes of any home player during a midweek training exercise against Watford at Easter Road. He spent most of last season on loan at Championship Airdrie, where his performances in Rhys McCabe’s forward-thinking Diamonds were lauded as the club won the SPFL Trust Trophy alongside reaching the Premiership play-off quarter-final.

Having made eight senior appearances for Hibs, Megwa has featured in every Premier Sports Cup group stage match so far this term, with the final game coming against Peterhead this Saturday as victory is sought for ensured knockout round progress. Gray, a legendary right-back at Hibs, has been clued up on Megwa’s journey having been assistant coach during the youngster’s time in Edinburgh.

With Lewis Miller, Chris Cadden and Rory Whittaker to compete with, the 20-year-old is grateful to have a head coach like Gray by his side. He told the Edinburgh Evening News: “It’s been really good, pre-season. We have been working really hard and I think we will reap our rewards in the season.

“It’s good competition and I have good guys to learn off. It’s a good challenge for me to prove myself and try to get better everyday. Ever since I came to Hibs the gaffer has been there. He knows how I play, my strengths and weaknesses. It’s good to have a manager that, it’s his first job but he’s always been around as assistant so he’s given tips on right-back. He’s always been close to me.”

There would no doubt be a lengthy line of clubs looking to sign Megwa on loan this summer given his performances for Airdrie last season. The man himself has designs on making an impact at Hibs rather than seeking action elsewhere. When asked if there had been talk of another loan, he responded: “I plan to be here. I am not sure what goes on behind the scenes but I just want to play football. I am not thinking too much about that.”

That development in North Lanarkshire though has provided him with additional tools to become a success in the capital. McCabe’s positive brand of football added attacking traits to his bow, having also had centre-back experience at U18s level.

Megwa explained: “Airdrie was really good and I learned a lot. It was a really good loan for me, personally. I think my game has changed as well as the manager had a lot of confidence in me and that is always good to go out with a freedom. My game has changed in Airdrie, the way I go more forward.

“I have always known how to play centre-back but going forward on the ball is always something I wanted to improve on and Airdrie has helped me a lot with that. It was a really good team to go to as Rhys McCabe has an identity and he sticks to it no matter who he plays, so it’s always good to be in a team like that.”

After a battle with the likes of Tom Ince when facing Watford, attention turns to the competitive stuff vs Peterhead, and then the Premiership curtain raiser versus St Mirren. Minutes are what’s on Megwa’s mind.

