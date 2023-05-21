Marshall mistake

David Marshall certainly won’t want to see any replays of Tavernier’s strike. The decision to penalise CJ Egan-Riley for obstructing Cantwell looked soft, and the Ibrox captain’s ability from set-pieces is well known, but despite getting two hands to the ball, the experienced ‘keeper could only punch it into the net, and questions might be asked of his role in the third goal as well, although he was unlucky with a couple of ricochets. Speaking afterwards manager Lee Johnson said: “I think Marsh would be disappointed with the first goal, yeah. It's a great finish right in the top corner but I think the mistake he makes is the first step. He's stepped to read the cross, and once you've stepped away from the ball and it gets whipped inside you it's very difficult to recover and come back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With back-up goalie Murray Johnson heading out on a season-long loan next term and Kevin Dąbrowski set to leave at the end of his contract, Hibs are on the hunt for new arrivals between the sticks anyway – but might another high-profile error from the veteran inject a bit more urgency into the search for a serious challenger for the No.1 spot next season?

Hibs defender Paul Hanlon battles with John Lundstram of Rangers during the 3-1 defeat on Sunday

Passion followed by passiveness

Going into this game Hibs still had plenty to play, and while they started brightly enough in the first half, Hagi’s goal ten minutes into the second break seemed to extinguish any spark the hosts might have had left in them and save for a couple of efforts and Hanlon’s consolation goal, the hosts didn’t look like they believed themselves capable of clawing back the two-goal lead – or even getting back into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in stark contrast to the performance against Aberdeen at Pittodrie last week, and it isn’t the first time this season that Hibs have followed up a barnstorming performance one week with a display that has just fizzled out the next. It might be psychological, it might be physical at the end of a season pockmarked by injuries, but far too many players seemed jaded on Sunday and with two important games remaining, Johnson will need to get his players mentally ready for two final pushes.

Another sliding doors moment

Such has been the Jekyll and Hyde nature of Hibs’ performances across the season, the ‘what-if’ moments have been regular occurrences. Sometimes it has been VAR moments that have gone against them; last week it was Nisbet’s missed penalty. Against Rangers it was Josh Campbell’s chance four minutes before the interval.