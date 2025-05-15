Hibs secure third place and European football - so what happens now

Hibs will be back in European competition next season - but in which competition will they compete?

Hibs supporters will be reaching for their passports once again after David Gray’s men wrapped up third place in the Premiership table and ensured they will be competing in Europe once again next season.

That all feels like a far cry from the early months of the season when Gray’s men struggled to find form before embarking on a lengthy unbeaten run that laid the foundations for what can now be considered to be a successful season. After a one-season absence from continental competition, Hibs will return to Europe for the first time since they suffered an 8-0 defeat against English Premier League club Aston Villa in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League in August 2023.

Gray’s side came through a tricky looking visit to St Mirren and secured the result they needed to officially claim third place in the Premiership table for the first time since 2021 and that means European football will return to Easter Road when the new season gets underway. Aberdeen’s result in their home game with Celtic also played a part in Hibs landing third place - but it remains to be seen at which stage of the Europa League Hibs will enter during the new season and Celtic will play a key role in helping them find out.

How many European places will Scotland receive next season?

There are five European spots up for grabs with champions Celtic entering the Champions League in the play-off round and runners-up Rangers will join UEFA’s elite competition in the second qualifying round. Now they have claimed third place, Hibs will enter the Europa League in the second qualifying round - although that could change and we will have more of that in just a second. Fourth place in the Premiership will go into the second qualifying round of the Conference League. The final spot goes to the winners of the Scottish Cup and they will enter the play-off round of the Europa League.

What happens if Celtic win the Scottish Cup final?

There is no doubt Celtic will be huge favourites to win the Scottish Cup final when they face Aberdeen at Hampden Park later this month. Should Brendan Rodgers’ men complete the domestic treble with a win over the Dons, Hibs would then enter the Europa League at the play-off round stage and would be just one win from landing a spot in the league phase of UEFA’s secondary competition.

What happens if Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup final?

Hibs would be unaffected and would still enter the Europa League in the second qualifying round. Aberdeen would enter in the play-off round and sixth place in the Premiership would enter the Europa Conference League in the second qualifying round.