Hibs to be backed by large travelling crowd at Aberdeen as 200 more tickets go on sale
Hibs look set to be backed by a large travelling support when they take on Aberdeen this weekend after 200 more tickets were secured by the Capital club.
The Easter Road side had already sold out their initial allocation of 800 tickets for the Pittodrie away section but has announced a further batch of briefs will go on sale.
Tickets will be sold from the club’s ticket office on Friday October 22 between 10am and 3pm.
The Dons are planning for a crowd of around 9,700 – beneath the threshold for conducting spot-checks of Covid Passports – but Hibs have encouraged fans travelling to the match to bring their proof of vaccine with them.
A statement read: “Aberdeen expect their forthcoming home crowds to remain under 10,000, which means supporters will not be subject to the proof of vaccine scheme.
"However, circumstances can change very quickly, so we’d urge our supporters to carry a Covid Passport to all matches in Scotland to cover all eventualities.”