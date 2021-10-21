Hibs to be backed by large travelling crowd at Aberdeen as 200 more tickets go on sale

Hibs will be backed by a large travelling support at Pittodrie

The Easter Road side had already sold out their initial allocation of 800 tickets for the Pittodrie away section but has announced a further batch of briefs will go on sale.

Tickets will be sold from the club’s ticket office on Friday October 22 between 10am and 3pm.

The Dons are planning for a crowd of around 9,700 – beneath the threshold for conducting spot-checks of Covid Passports – but Hibs have encouraged fans travelling to the match to bring their proof of vaccine with them.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement read: “Aberdeen expect their forthcoming home crowds to remain under 10,000, which means supporters will not be subject to the proof of vaccine scheme.

"However, circumstances can change very quickly, so we’d urge our supporters to carry a Covid Passport to all matches in Scotland to cover all eventualities.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.