Hibs to be boosted by Paul McGinn return for Aberdeen clash
Hibs boss Jack Ross has provided an injury update ahead of the club’s cinch Premiership clash with Aberdeen.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:10 pm
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 5:21 pm
The Hibees travel north to face Aberdeen on Saturday as they look to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Dundee United.
Ross was without a number of key players including Ryan Porteous, Paul McGinn, Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge.
Porteous serves the second of his two-game after the red card against Rangers, while the game comes too soon for Magennis.
McGinn, however, will return to strengthen the defensive options.
Read More
Read MoreWhy Hibs can benefit from reverting to 3-5-2 formation against Aberdeen - and wh...