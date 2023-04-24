News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
6 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
7 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
7 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
9 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
9 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Hibs to learn outcome of Jimmy Jeggo red card appeal later this week as SFA sets hearing date

Hibs will find out later this week if they have been successful in their bid to overturn the red card shown to midfielder Jimmy Jeggo during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST

The 31-year-old was given his marching orders shortly after the restart for a challenge on Connor McLennan, which infuriated the Easter Road players and manager Lee Johnson, who embarked on a colourful tirade against match referee Craig Napier during his post-match press conference, branding the official’s performance one of the worst he’d ever experienced as a player or manager.

Hibs confirmed on Sunday night that they had lodged an appeal against the decision with the Scottish FA and a Fast Track Tribunal Hearing with Hampden beaks has been fixed for Wednesday April 26 to review the decision, which has been criticised by pundits and supporters alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the Easter Road side read: “We can confirm that we have appealed Jimmy Jeggo’s red card in our draw with St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership. Jeggo was sent off at the start of the second half for a low challenge on Connor McLennan.

Jimmy Jeggo will learn if his appeal has been successful later this weekJimmy Jeggo will learn if his appeal has been successful later this week
Jimmy Jeggo will learn if his appeal has been successful later this week
Most Popular

“Following an extensive review of the footage from different angles, the competitive nature of the game, and knowing Jeggo won the ball first, the club has submitted an appeal to the SFA.

"We will provide a further update when we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal. If the red card is upheld, it means that Jeggo will serve a two-match suspension.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Johnson branded the decision to send Jeggo off ‘horrendous’, saying: “I’ve had it up to here with these decisions. I can’t believe it. I’m shocked. The system is absolutely broken, and needs to be fixed. It’s broken if that’s a sending-off." The Hibs boss also questioned why the official hadn’t been advised to have another look at the incident on the VAR screen.

Should Hibs be unsuccessful with the appeal, and provided the SFA don’t increase the suspension on the grounds of frivolity, Jeggo will miss Hibs’ first two post-split fixtures. The remaining matches should be confirmed on Tuesday following reports that league chiefs were still locked in talks with Sky Sports over what meetings would be broadcast and when, while Police Scotland have also been involved in negotiations.

Related topics:Lee JohnsonSFASt JohnstoneCraig NapierScottish FA