The 31-year-old was given his marching orders shortly after the restart for a challenge on Connor McLennan, which infuriated the Easter Road players and manager Lee Johnson, who embarked on a colourful tirade against match referee Craig Napier during his post-match press conference, branding the official’s performance one of the worst he’d ever experienced as a player or manager.

Hibs confirmed on Sunday night that they had lodged an appeal against the decision with the Scottish FA and a Fast Track Tribunal Hearing with Hampden beaks has been fixed for Wednesday April 26 to review the decision, which has been criticised by pundits and supporters alike.

A statement from the Easter Road side read: “We can confirm that we have appealed Jimmy Jeggo’s red card in our draw with St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership. Jeggo was sent off at the start of the second half for a low challenge on Connor McLennan.

Jimmy Jeggo will learn if his appeal has been successful later this week

“Following an extensive review of the footage from different angles, the competitive nature of the game, and knowing Jeggo won the ball first, the club has submitted an appeal to the SFA.

"We will provide a further update when we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal. If the red card is upheld, it means that Jeggo will serve a two-match suspension.”

Speaking after the game, Johnson branded the decision to send Jeggo off ‘horrendous’, saying: “I’ve had it up to here with these decisions. I can’t believe it. I’m shocked. The system is absolutely broken, and needs to be fixed. It’s broken if that’s a sending-off." The Hibs boss also questioned why the official hadn’t been advised to have another look at the incident on the VAR screen.