Dundee have been hit with a blow.

The action in the Scottish Premiership continued over the weekend and saw Hibs secure a convincing 3-0 win at Easter Road over Livingston in their top six pursuit.

Hearts were unable to recreate a similar result. The Jambos suffered a defeat in the Highlands after a 2-1 loss to Ross County. Rangers lost their lead at the top of the table as their clash with Dundee was called off.

Celtic's 3-1 over St Johnstone sees them leapfrog into pole position, ahead by just one point in this title race. Let's take a look at some of the latest major headlines around Scotland's top flight.

Rangers 'could be forced' to sell key player

While Rangers are pushing hard for this season's Premiership, they may have a hard time keeping some of their most reliable players. That even extends to captain James Tavernier, who is attracting a lot of interest ahead of the summer.

According to Football Insider, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq and other PiF-owned clubs are showing interest in the right-back. Gers are eager to keep hold of their star defender and are 'not ready' to allow him to go anywhere, but they 'could be forced' to consider a sale if the right offer comes in.

Tavernier is currently valued at €7 million (£6m) by Transfermarkt, but with two years left on his current contract and Saudi Arabia known for their big money offers, Rangers could command a pretty handsome fee for their captain.

Dundee dealt major injury blow

Dundee have been dealt a considerable injury blow as Owen Beck has been ruled out for 'a significant period of time'. The left-back, who is currently out on loan from Liverpool, has been a key figure in the Dee's push for top six this season but he has missed their last two fixtures due to groin problems.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has revealed that Beck will be out for a minimum of 'four to six weeks' and he has returned to Merseyside to undergo a scan to determine the severity of the injury. He will also undergo treatment at Liverpool but the club are positive this will not be the last Beck has played in a Dundee shirt.