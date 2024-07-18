Hibs transfer activity continues with fourth new signing for Gray

AFP via Getty Images

Striker still tops wanted list, with Scotland U21 player among targets

David Gray has made his fourth signing as Hibs manager on a busy day of transfer activity - by bringing in experienced English goalkeeper Jordan Smith. The former Nottingham Forest goalie is a direct replacement for Jojo Wollacott, who was transferred to Crawley Town earlier today.

Gray says he expects the well-travelled 29-year-old, most recently a back-up at Stockport County, to provide competition for new No. 1 Josef Bursik and promising prospect Max Boruc, declaring: “We are excited to welcome Jordan to Hibernian FC. He is a player with good experience playing at a high level in the English Championship and has strong pedigree and high standards having spent over 20 years at Nottingham Forest. He will provide healthy competition with Joe and Max in the goalkeeping department and - we are all excited to work with him.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay, working hard to overhaul the first team squad after last season’s eight-place finish in the Scottish Premiership, added: “With Jojo Wollacott departing, it was important that we acted quickly to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide competition for the number one jersey. Jordan is an experienced player, a good character and above all an excellent professional. We are all excited to see watch him progress here at Hibs.”

Smith, whose career haul of 150-plus appearances includes almost a half century of games for Forest, amid a series of loans, has vast experience in the English Championship. The free agent has signed a two-year contract.

Wollacott’s departure came hot on the heels of attacking midfielder Ewan Henderson being sold for £100,000-plus in a deal with Belgian club K Beerschot VA. A number of other players are expected to leave before the transfer window closes.

Mackay’s main priority is identifying and recruiting at least one – but preferably two – forwards to provide back-up and competition for Dylan Vente. Hibs are monitoring the availability of Fulham and Scotland Under-21 attacker Kieron Bowie, who could move north on loan, among several other potential targets.