The Hibs deal has been confirmed and reasoning for the move have been shared

Hibs have confirmed the exit of Marvin Ekpiteta, who has joined English League Two side MK Dons.

The centre back joined the Easter Road side last year from Blackpool and has made 17 appearances. He has found minutes limited in David Gray’s side, with Rocky Bushiri, Jack Iredale, Warren O’Hora and new signing Grant Hanley amongst the options ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ekpiteta started his career in the lower leagues down south before a move to Leyton Orient in 2018. He spent two years there before a move to Blackpool, who he was with until trying his hand at Scottish football, now heading back down south for more regular game time.

Head coach Gray said: “I’d like to thank Marv for his positive attitude and efforts during his time with us. He has been a pleasure to work with every day, and we wish him all the best for the future. Unfortunately, he’s found it hard to break back into the team over the last nine months, and he has a real desire to play football regularly, so this transfer works for everyone involved.”

Hibs Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “Marvin has a lot of positive attributes, which is why there’s been a lot of interest in him from teams in England. At his age, he wants to play football regularly, and we completely understood that. He’s a good person, and we wish him nothing but the best in his career.”

MK Dons head coach Paul Warne can’t wait to get to work with the defender. He said: "He’s a big centre-half with pace, he’s aggressive in both boxes, and I just think he’s something the squad needs. I tried to sign him before when he was at Leyton Orient, but he went to Blackpool, and I’ve tracked him ever since. We’re really fortunate to get him over the line!

"I think, at times, we need to be stronger, and we need different ways to play different games. It is up to us as staff to see what we are missing and to try to get it. Marvin knows what he is good at, and he knows he has to work hard to get into the team. To get him through is great news for everyone."

Speaking on his transfer, Ekpiteta said: “I am happy to be here, I am looking forward to the new challenge ahead. It’s an exciting club to be a part of. I didn’t play as much as I’d have liked to last year, I want to play regular football again."

"I have played higher, I have played lower, and I know what it takes to push on and up, to get us out of this league. I feel like I bring a lot of experience and some good qualities to the team. The signings the club is making are really positive, so I am happy to be on board!"