Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has claimed Hibs not ending the season in the Premiership top six is ‘unthinkable’.

Successive defeats against Rangers and St Johnstone have left Nick Montgomery’s side sat in seventh place as the season enters its final straight and any thoughts of a return to European competition are hanging by a thread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be frustration for the Hibs boss, who is currently in the midst of his first season in charge at Easter Road after he was named as successor to Lee Johnson in September last year.

The boss has revealed he has ‘big plans’ for the club’s future - but former Hibs goalkeeper Rough has insisted Montgomery will need at least another transfer window to bring in the players he needs to take the club forward.

He told the PLZ Soccer Show: “You can tell by the Hibs support they want success. They’ve got 17 to 18,000 at the game, which is positive. They’re just not consistent enough. I don’t think he’s (Montgomery) got the right players and I think if he gets a chance to get another window he’ll need to sort it out because Hibs not being in the top six is unthinkable.”

Motherwell boss makes admission over loan duo

Motherwell are the opponents for Hibs on Saturday in the top six race, and manager Stuart Kettlewell has hailed the impact made by loan signings Georgie Gent and Jake Vale. He has insisted he is keen to retain the services both players currently contracted to Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gent found the net in the Steelmen’s dramatic 3-2 win at Dundee on Saturday and has flourished since joining Kettlewell’s side from the English Championship club in September. Vale also arrived from Blackburn when he agreed a half-season loan move in January and the forward has gone on to score three goals and provide two assists in 10 appearances.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell celebrates at full time after the 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Speaking of what could lie ahead for the young duo and if he would like to keep them as part of his squad, Kettlewell said: "Without question, I want to keep as many good players I can. Utmost respect to Blackburn who have been fantastic with us.